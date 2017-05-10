Technavio's latest report on the global clinical chemistry analyzers marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510005929/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global clinical chemistry analyzers market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global clinical chemistry analyzers market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product (semi-automated and fully automated clinical chemistry analyzers), end-users (hospitals and clinics; and diagnostic centers), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Clinical chemistry analyzers are used for the analysis of samples such as blood, serum, and urine for the detection of analytes. These analyzers are used to detect and measure protein, enzyme, and electrolyte levels present in the sample. Technavio analysts forecast the global clinical chemistry analyzers market to grow to USD 1.05 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 2% over the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global clinical chemistry analyzers market according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences research analysts are:

Focus on fully automated clinical chemistry analyzers

Outsourcing from hospitals to reference laboratories

Higher adoption rate of point-of-care testing (POCT)

Focus on fully automated clinical chemistry analyzers

Clinical chemistry analyzers have been undergoing constant changes, with fully automated devices now available in the market. These analyzers can perform functions such as recognition of sample and reagent bottles, tube sampling, cap piercing, automatic re-run, and dilution.

"The automated clinical chemistry analyzers not only save human time and effort but also require lesser volumes of smaller sample and reagent. They are mainly used in coagulation laboratories, emergency rooms, and cancer clinicssays Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research.

Outsourcing from hospitals to reference laboratories

Value-based outsourcing is one of the major trends in the market, where the laboratory tests are outsourced to clinical reference laboratories. Small hospitals lacking basic infrastructure for clinical diagnosis have agreements with clinical laboratories. The hospitals outsource the patients to these labs for undergoing various diagnostic tests.

In the past years, the market is moving from fee-for-service to value-based-care model to shift laboratory services to outsourcing diagnostic vendors. The shift from hospital outsourcing services to reference laboratories will be a major driver for the clinical chemistry analyzer market during the forecast period.

Higher adoption rate of point-of-care testing (POCT)

"Point-of-care testing is a popular trend in the clinical chemistry analyzers and in-vitro diagnostics markets since it provides faster results and supports patient-centered approaches to health care deliverysays Srinivas.

The sensory POCT technology enables rapid analysis of blood samples, with devices designed to address the challenges faced in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and stroke. The high cost of clinical diagnostic devices has triggered the adoption rate and increased the demand for POCT devices.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Orthopedic Bracing and Support Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Bone Cement Market 2017-2021

Global Fluid Management Devices Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like cardiovascular devicescentral nervous system, and in-vitro diagnostics. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510005929/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com