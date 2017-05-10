Continuation of the growth of recurring revenues (Saas): 30,4%

Regulatory News:

Prodware (Paris:ALPRO):

Unaudited

turnover

IFRS standards

(in €m) 2017 2016 Change First Quarter 43.3 42.5 + 1.8%

In the first quarter of 2017, the revenues of Prodware rose by 1.8% to €43.3m against €42,5m in the first quarter of 2016.

On the period, the sales in Saas mode, generators of recurring revenues, amounted to €4.2m, increase of 30.4%. It now accounts for 9.6% of the activity of the Group compared to 7.5% at the first quarter of 2016.

Edition direct, generated revenues of €15.3m, increase of 1.4%. Sales amounted to 35.4% of overall revenue, fairly stable compared to first quarter of previous year.

Thanks to commercial nice successes in Business Consulting strong added-value services, the activity in France is dynamic and the business in French-speaking zone increased of 8.9% to €22.9m.

The International activities, which represented 50.5% of the activity of the Group, reached a revenues of €20.3m, decrease of 5.2%.

Outlook

With a order book well oriented, the Group remain confident in profitable growth prospects. Its continues to address in priority the most profitable market sectors in an economic model based more and more on the strong value-added recurring services by means of the growth of the sales in Saas.

Next publication: Turnover for the first half of 2017: 12 July 2017, after close of trading

About Prodware

Founded in 1989, Prodware (www.prodware.fr) is an international group, software publishing/integration of management software.

Prodware is considered like the Microsoft's premier partner in the EMEA region and has nearly 1,230 employees supporting 19,000 customers in 14 countries.

Armed with a powerful R&D structure, unique expertise in industrializing best practices and top-notch strategic alliances, the group aims to deploy its Prodware Adjust solution worldwide.

Prodware is a corporate citizen and supports its customers in their sustainable development approach with its range of GreenITude services (www.greenitude.fr). Prodware is one of the top companies in the Gaia Index.

Prodware is a company eligible for FCPI (innovation funds), SRI funds and SME PEA (equity savings plan) and is part of the EnterNext PEA-PME 150 index.

ALTERNEXT

ISIN FR0010313486 ALPRO FTSE 972 IT services

Prodware is FCPI eligible A responsible company, Prodware

is a member of the Global Compact.

