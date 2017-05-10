

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Popular photo and video sharing app Instagram has upgraded its mobile website with more features to make it more user-friendly. Instead of using the mobile app, users can do photo sharing and the other essentials using its improved site. However, application of filters, photo editing and video postings are not possible.



Instagram's aim is to provide fuller experience at all devices and networks as it revealed to TechCrunch. It has been testing the upload page for the last two months. The mobile site will work, regardless of the connection or the device. Recently, the app has introduced an offline functionality. Even without a data connection, one can like, comment and even follow Instagram accounts.



On April 26th, Instagram has touched 700 million monthly users. Eighty percent of its users are from outside U.S.



