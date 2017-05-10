NEURONES: Growth up 14.8% in Q1 2017

PRESS INFORMATION
Nanterre, May 10, 2017 (after the closing of the stock exchange)
Heading: 1st quarter 2017 revenues
Growth up 14.8% in Q1 2017
|(in millions of euros)
|Q1 2016
|Q1 2017
|growth
|of which organic
|Revenues
|109
|125.1
|+ 14.8%
|+ 13.5%
Achievements
In the first quarter of 2016, the Group continued its solid growth, both organic (+ 13.5%) and overall (+ 14.8%).
The favorable calendar effect contributed to an operating income totaling 9.8% (*) of revenues at the end of March 2017.
Compared to the 2016 reference document (available at www.neurones.net (http://www.neurones.net/)), the financial situation did not experience any significant changes.
(*) unaudited and after inclusion of 0.2% of expenses related to free shares.
Outlook
A slight change in scope is probable during this year (from H1 onwards) and concerns low-profit activities.
NEURONES forecasts the following for FY 2017 (excluding external growth):
- revenues of more than €480 million,
- an operating profit of between 9% and 9.5% of revenues.
About NEURONES
With over 5,100 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their digital transformation projects and in the outsourcing of their Information Systems.
Euronext Paris (Compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40
www.neurones.net (http://www.neurones.net/)
