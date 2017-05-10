REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Delphix, the company that has changed the dynamics of managing and consuming data, today released a report that showed an average of 95% customer satisfaction for its past two fiscal quarters, which is significantly above industry averages for enterprise software companies and competitors in the space. Measuring its customer relationships each month through Check Market, the company scored a near-perfect 98% satisfaction rate for the month of April, driven by one of the most skilled and experienced support teams in the industry.

Delphix was able to achieve these results working with many of the Fortune 100, having become a proven and trusted technology partner that helps the largest and most complex organizations in the world to accelerate application development, keep up with business demands for data, and support important business transformation initiatives.

"At Delphix, our customer support team is comprised of some of the most seasoned and experienced support engineers in the field, each with the ability to quickly isolate a range of issues across an ecosystem and help identify solutions," said Will Rahim, Vice President of Support Services at Delphix. "It is through our unique high-quality, high-touch approach that enables Delphix to become a trusted advisor to these companies, helping them to ensure continued success for their most important business transformation initiatives."

A few recent customer and partner quotes illustrate the affinity people have for Delphix:

"Delphix support is one of the best, most professional support teams I've worked with in 20+ years in the IT world." -- major financial institution in the United States.





"Delphix has fantastic customer support with deep technical insight with speedy response. Please keep this up. We rely heavily on your team!" -- a global technology partner based in Japan.

About Delphix

Delphix is fundamentally changing the dynamics of how companies manage and consume data. Fortune 500 companies depend on the Delphix Data Platform to achieve 100x performance boost for application acceleration, 10x faster migration to the cloud and 10x increase in security of their most sensitive data. With offices around the world, Delphix is comprised of some of the brightest minds in tech, each of whom believe in the power of data to help accelerate the pace of discovery and better the way we live.

For more information on Delphix, visit www.Delphix.com

Follow Delphix on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn

Media Contacts

Alex Plant

+1 (415) 786-3451

alex.plant@delphix.com



