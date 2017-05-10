NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Delta Children, a leading manufacturer of safe and affordable furniture and gear for babies, toddlers, kids and teens is unveiling its latest product lines at the 2017 Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) Baby Show. The trade show is being held from May 10-12 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, with a one-day consumer event -- the Anaheim Baby Show -- taking place on May 13. Products featured at the Delta Children booth (No. 1109) offer pieces intended for newborns through teens.

New licensing partnerships bring superheroes to life

Holding more licenses than any other toddler furniture brand, Delta Children is showcasing the latest products in its toddler and juvenile lines featuring characters from favorite television shows and movies.

Delta Children is displaying a new toddler furniture line featuring characters from preschool superhero phenomena "PJ Masks." The toddler line, which is part of a new licensing agreement with Entertainment One, includes beds, toy organizers, upholstered chairs, table and chair sets and an activity center.

Nursery collections, strollers and baby gear

Nursery products on display include bassinets, cribs, dressers, gliders, rocking chairs, bookcases/hutches and select full wood collections from Delta Children, Simmons Kids®, and Serta®.

"The JPMA Baby Show presents a great opportunity for us to introduce new concepts and promote safety, as well as to hear from the retailers who sell our products to consumers across the country," said Joseph Shamie, president of Delta Children. "One in two children sleeps in a product made by Delta. That's an honor and a responsibility we take very seriously."

Delta Children is also featuring a range of strollers and joggers from its popular J is for Jeep® Brand baby gear line, including the new J is for Jeep® Brand Sport-Utility All-Terrain Stroller. Loved for their form and functionality, J is for Jeep® Brand strollers provide durable, high-quality design at an affordable price.

Other products featured at Delta Children's booth include a variety of Serta® and Beautyrest™ crib and toddler mattresses, as well as storage solutions that offer stylish organization options for any nursery. Delta Children's new water-resistant storage line -- ideal for placing near changing tables or in the bathroom -- is coated in a material that can be easily wiped clean.

About Delta Children

The Shamie family founded Delta Children nearly 50 years ago on the premise that every family should be able to afford a safe crib for their baby. From day one, Delta has been known for safety and innovation in its cribs, strollers and other children's products. Delta sells more cribs than any other brand worldwide. Whether for infants or young teens, every safe, high-quality Delta product is crafted to deliver timeless design, outstanding value and myriad uses for years to come. For more information about Delta Children, please visit www.DeltaChildren.com, Facebook.com/DeltaChildren or Twitter @DeltaChildren.

