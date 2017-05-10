Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems Market Analysis 2014-2017 and 2025 By Component, Delivery Mode, Development Phase, End-use - Research and Markets

Dublin, May 10. 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems Market Analysis By Component, By Delivery Mode (Web Based, Licensed Enterprise, Cloud Based), By Development Phase (Phase I, II, III, IV), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global electronic data capture (EDC) systems market is expected to reach USD 1.16 billion by 2025

The rising demand for software solutions in clinical trials, increasing R&D expenditure by companies in healthcare, supportive government initiatives to boost trials, and increasing number of potential customers implementing Electronic Data Capture (EDC) systems are some of the key factors contributing to the market growth.

The market is growing rapidly owing to the technological advancements in eClinical solutions and this is anticipated to serve this industry with future growth opportunities. Furthermore, increasing awareness pertaining to EDC solutions is predicted to fuel the demand in near future. Moreover, government organizations such as Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and The Office of National Coordinator for Health Information Technology are promoting the adoption of electronic systems for data management. The aforementioned factors have resulted in the rising adoption of electronic data collection by pharmaceutical companies.

Moreover, increasing adoption of EDC systems by major pharmaceuticals to propagate clinical trials is predicted to provide this market with lucrative growth. For instance, in May 2016, Simbec-Orion Group selected Oracle's product, the Siebel Clinical Trial Management System, to strengthen its development processes and to expand its international operations & business. The system will provide efficient data capture and speed up the trial timelines. The strategies like this are anticipated to boost demand in coming years.

Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:



The software segment is predicted to witness lucrative growth owing to growing adoption by large pharmaceutical companies

The cloud-based segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth as it allows easy data access over remote locations and provides larger storage space

Phase I clinical trials segment is expected to exhibit fastest CAGR over the forecast period as consequence of the rising R&D expenditure on the development of novel drugs by pharmaceutical companies

CROs held the largest revenue share of EDC systems owing to rising demand from major players in the medical device sector

Asia Pacific market for EDC systems is anticipated to witness highest growth rate owing to the presence of large number of outsourcing firms in this region offering cost-efficient eClinical solutions

market for EDC systems is anticipated to witness highest growth rate owing to the presence of large number of outsourcing firms in this region offering cost-efficient eClinical solutions The market is facing intense competition as there are many organizations that offer technologically efficient solutions for clinical data management

Companies are adopting strategies such as merger & acquisition, new product development, and distribution channel enhancement to gain competitive advantage

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology & Scope

2 Executive Summary

3 EDC Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation &Scope

3.2 Market driver analysis

3.2.1 Increasing externalization of clinical trial studies by large pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

3.2.2 Presence of strong range of components in pipeline

3.3 Market restraint analysis

3.3.1 Scarcity of skilled research professionals

3.3.2 Lack of recognition

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 EDC Systems - PESTLE Analysis

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7 EDC Systems Market - Market Position Analysis, 2016

4 EDC Systems Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 EDC Systems Market: Component Movement Analysis

4.2 Software

4.3 Services

5 EDC Systems Market: Delivery Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 EDC Systems Market: Delivery Mode Movement Analysis

5.2 Web-hosted

5.3 Licensed Enterprise

5.4 Cloud-based

6 EDC Systems Market: Development Phases Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 EDC Systems Market: Development Phases Movement Analysis

6.2 Phase I

6.3 Phase II

6.4 Phase III

6.5 Phase IV

7 EDC Systems Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 EDC Systems Market: End-use Movement Analysis

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 CROs

7.4 Academic Institutes

7.5 Pharma & Biotech Organizations

7.6 Medical Device Manufacturers

8 EDC Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Component, Delivery Mode, Development Phases, End-use

9 Competitive Landscape



Oracle Corporation

PAREXEL International Corporation

Medidata Solution, Inc.

BioClinica

DATATRAK International, Inc.

Openclinica, LLC

Clinical CLINIPACE, INC.

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

Omni Comm Systems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kwsttc/electronic_data

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716