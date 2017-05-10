Valiant Investments Plc - Acquisition and Issue of Equity

VALIANT INVESTMENTS PLC

("Valiant" or "the Company")

Acquisition and Issue of Equity

10 May 2017

Valiant is pleased to provide the following update on its 84.7% owned subsidiary, Flamethrower plc, and to announce that it has raised funds of £22,000 by way of a placing of ordinary shares in the Company.

FLAMETHROWER PLC

Flamethrower announces that it has acquired the popular Minecraft Command website https://minecraftcommand.science ("the Website") for a cash consideration of $25,000.

The Website allows users to generate and share commands for use in Minecraft, a multi-platform sandbox video game that enables players to design and create their own constructions in a 3D procedurally generated virtual landscape.

Minecraft Commands are advanced functions activated by typing certain strings of text, and https://minecraftcommand.science allows users to share their Commands with other users to further their experience of playing Minecraft.

The Website has in the region of between 200,000 - 250,000 unique users each month, with between 1,600,000 - 2,000,000 monthly page views. It has a Global Ranking from web analytics company, Alexa.com, of 43,809, and of 24,353 in the United States. Such rankings are calculated using a combination of average daily visitors to a website and page views over the past 3 months.

Currently the Website is monetized through publishing adverts, and has been acquired on an estimated earnings multiple of around 3.5.

CONRAD WINDHAM, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, SAID:

"We are pleased to have acquired MinecraftCommand.Science, which expands Flamethrower into the web publishing arena and is immediately revenue generating. We currently have our own website to promote Flamethrower's existing portfolio of apps for Minecraft in development, and believe that MinecraftCommand.Science offers the opportunity to cross-sell these apps to a large Minecraft user base.

We have a number of ideas to develop MinecraftCommand.Science, which we will implement in the weeks ahead to further improve the experience for users of the website. We are also pleased to expand Flamethrower into web publishing, which offers significant opportunities to further expand the business."

ISSUE OF EQUITY

Valiant is pleased to advise that it has raised £22,000 by way of a placing of 22,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p each at a price of 0.1p per share. The monies raised will provide Valiant with additional working capital and enable it to further accelerate the development of its 84.7% owned subsidiary, Flamethrower.

The new ordinary shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.



Following this placing there are now 996,558,666 shares in issue, of which the Directors are interested in a total of 15,520,000 ordinary shares, representing 1.55% of the issued share capital.

The Directors of Valiant accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

