Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal commercial toaster marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research study by Technavio on the global commercial toaster market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product (conveyor and pop-up toaster) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

"The global commercial toaster market is projected to grow to nearly USD 693 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 8% over the forecast period. The growing number of foodservice establishments is a key factor driving the rising adoption of commercial toasters," says Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global commercial toaster market has vendors looking to compete based on pricing, technology, and improved features of the toasters. The global commercial toaster market is characterized by the presence of many vendors around the globe, which include a wide array of both international and regional players.

The vendors are coming up with new technologies such as Holman technology, which allows air into the toaster and does not heat up the toaster, thereby increasing efficiency, to capture a larger share of the market. Vendors are also providing commercial toasters with better design and features, which help in decreasing the toasting time, making them energy-efficient.

Top five vendors in the global commercial toaster market

APW Wyott

APW Wyott is involved in providing quality food service equipment (FSE) to end-users in the foodservice, hospitality, retail, and institutional markets. It has a large collection of commercial kitchen equipment for cooking, toasting, and warming.

Hatco

Hatco manufactures a wide range of products like commercial cooking equipment, in which commercial conveyor toasters are offered to meet the needs of high-volume bread and bun toasting. The products manufactured by the company undergo several checks and tests to meet the rigid performance standards.

Star Manufacturing International

Star Manufacturing International is involved in manufacturing and marketing commercial FSE to foodservice establishments. It offers commercial cooking equipment like commercial conveyor and commercial pop-up toasters. It also provides after-sales service to its customers.

Waring Commercial

Waring Commercial is one of the leading manufacturers of professional-quality appliances for the home, foodservice, and laboratory industries. It manufactures culinary appliances in two product segments: Waring Commercial and Waring Pro.

Toastmaster

Toastmaster is one of the leading producers of commercial cooking equipment. It provides a large product portfolio under various segments like cooking equipment, toasters, sandwich grills, food servers, and heaters or proofers. It has international distributors in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

About Technavio

Technavio is leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

