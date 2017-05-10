INGENICO: INGENICO GROUP: Combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Voting results

Press release Paris, May 10, 2017

Combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Voting results



Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) held its Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting today in Paris.

The shareholders approved all the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors.

The main resolutions approved pertained to the following:

The consolidated financial statements for 2016;

Distribution of a dividend of €1.50 per share , up 15% over the previous year and payable in cash or in shares;

Ratification of the appointment of Ms. Caroline Parot and the renewal of the terms of office of Mr. Bernard Bourigeaud and Ms. Caroline Parot as Independent Directors;

Say on Pay for Philippe Lazare's 2016 compensation

Approval of the principles and criteria governing the determination of total compensation awarded to the CEO;

Renewal of financial delegations of authority ;

Various by-laws modifications in order to bring them in line with the applicable legal provisions.

With the appointment of Caroline Parot as Independent Director, the Board of Directors is most specifically strengthening its financial skills and retailers' expertise. At the end of this general assembly, the Board of Directors is now composed of nine directors including four women.

Philippe Lazare, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ingenico Group, stated: "I want to thank all the Ingenico Group shareholders for their support and their confidence and our directors for their commitment. The Group has once again improved its governance practices with a Board of Directors composed of nearly 89% of independent directors and with a feminization rate above 44%."

Information on dividends

The ex-dividend date is May 17, 2017 and the dividend payable date is June 12, 2017. Shareholders opting for a dividend paid in new Ingenico Group shares, priced at €74.79 per share, must exercise that option between May 17, 2017 and June 2, 2017, inclusive. Beyond that time limit, only cash dividends shall be paid.

The price for shares issued as stock dividends shall be equal to 90% of the average closing price quoted for Ingenico Group shares on the NYSE Euronext Paris stock exchange over the twenty trading days preceding the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, less the net amount of the dividend.

The shares issued as stock dividends shall carry dividend rights as of January 1, 2017 and shall have the same rights and terms as the Company's existing shares traded on the NYSE Euronext Paris stock exchange.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Learn more at www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com) twitter.com/ingenico (http://twitter.com/ingenico/)

Contacts / Ingenico Group

Investors

Laurent Marie

VP Investor Relations

laurent.marie@ingenico.com

(T) / 01 58 01 92 98 Investors

Caroline Alamy

Investor Relations Manager

caroline.alamy@ingenico.com (mailto:caroline.alamy@ingenico.com)

(T) / 01 58 01 85 09 Communication

Coba Taillefer

External Communication Manager

coba.taillefer@ingenico.com (mailto:coba.taillefer@ingenico.com)

(T) / 01 58 01 89 62

PDF VERSION (http://hugin.info/143483/R/2103595/798006.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: INGENICO via Globenewswire

