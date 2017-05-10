CLEARWATER, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- VIPRE has been named to the 2017 Mobility 100 list of influential vendors by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, for its contributions providing innovative mobile products and services to the IT channel. [Tweet This]

With mobile security solutions now virtually inextricable from everyday business life, VIPRE's top-ranked VIPRE Advanced Security for Business simplifies the way technology solution providers deploy and manage their customers' networks. VIPRE Advanced Security's central management console enables SMBs to easily manage PCs and mobile devices, deploy agents, patch systems, customize settings, pull reports and monitor security from a single dashboard.

A panel of CRN editors review and select CRN Mobility 100 honorees based on their contributions in four categories: Mobile Hardware, Mobile Security and Device Management, Mobile Software and Services and Mobile App Development.

"VIPRE's inclusion in CRN's Mobility 100 is testament to the work we've done -- and continue to do every day -- to develop the industry's leading protection against ransomware, malware, and other advanced threats that evade traditional antivirus solutions, as well as the partner programs to accelerate our growth in the market," said Usman Choudhary, chief product officer at VIPRE.

CRN lauded VIPRE's ability to maintain a secure, consistent environment across a wide range of portable devices and networks on which consumers and businesses now rely, "CRN's Mobility 100 is the definitive list of the key mobile technology vendors currently in the IT ecosystem," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "It shines a light on the suppliers whose innovations solution providers are building on to provide businesses with the speed and agility they need to compete in today's world of moving digital targets. We extend our sincerest congratulations to the outstanding companies on this list and look forward to their future innovation and success."

Using next-generation, advanced machine learning and real-time behavior monitoring, VIPRE Advanced Security protects users from ransomware, viruses, Trojans, zero-day attacks, phishing, malicious websites and other threats that easily evade traditional antivirus. The solution recently captured the prestigious Top-Rated Product award from AV-Comparatives, the world's leading independent authority on antivirus product performance, after consistently scoring 100% block rates on independent tests.

VIPRE recently created a new tiered partner program this year, as well as a separate program for Managed Service Providers, to increase profitability for partners selling the company's top-rated security solutions.

The 2017 Mobility 100 list is available online at www.crn.com/mobility100.

About VIPRE

VIPRE delivers the best protection at the best price. It is the top-rated, award-winning endpoint security product for small and medium businesses, and home users. VIPRE is powered by next-generation advanced machine learning, one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds and real-time behavior monitoring to protect millions of users from ransomware, zero-day attacks, phishing, exploit kits, mobile threats and other malware that easily evade traditional signature-based antivirus. Easy to use, simple to license and available at the best price, VIPRE provides the proactive advanced threat defense all users need to protect their data, and all VIPRE customers receive free U.S.-based technical support. To learn more, visit www.VIPREAntivirus.com.

VIPRE is a product of ThreatTrack Security, Inc., a cybersecurity solutions developer backed by Insight Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.ThreatTrack.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

