Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 10
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
(i) JOHN REEVE
(ii) SALLY REEVE
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|(i) DIRECTOR/ PDMR
(ii) SPOUSE
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|INITIAL
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P
GB0008825324
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|MONTHLY INVESTMENT IN ISA PLAN
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Total value of transaction
- Cumulative holdings
76
£12.93 per share
£982.68
62,517
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 MAY 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LONDON