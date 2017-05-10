sprite-preloader
WKN: 4053 ISIN: GB0007816068 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
10.05.2017 | 18:11
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 10

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Simon Hayes
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
b)LEI
213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary 25p shares


GB0007816068
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares (dividend reinvestment)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
715.75 pence per share186
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



186 ordinary 25p shares


715.75 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
10 May 2017
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC


© 2017 PR Newswire