

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Wednesday's session with mixed results, but were little changed overall. After getting off to a weak start, the markets pared their early losses. Profit taking played a role after the markets reached a 21-month high during the previous session.



Investors were in a cautious mood after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly fired Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey, saying he mishandled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails last year.



Traders are also keeping an eye on the tensions with North Korea due to reports that the country could be preparing to conduct its sixth nuclear test in just over a decade.



Energy stocks received a boost in late trade. Crude oil prices climbed after U.S. crude inventory data showed a larger than expected drawdown.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.10 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.09 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.11 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.07 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.05 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.59 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.26 percent.



In Frankfurt, HeidelbergCement dropped 1.54 percent after reporting a first-quarter loss.



In Paris, utility EDF climbed 1.75 percent after reporting a slide in first-quarter sales.



Insurer AXA dipped 0.16 percent after saying it plans to list part of U.S. operations in New York.



In London, life and health insurer Aviva rose 1.21 percent after announcing the sale of its shareholdings in Spanish life insurance and pension joint ventures.



Barratt Developments jumped 2.26 percent. The U.K. homebuilder said it expects pre-tax profit for the full year 2017 to be at the top end of current analyst estimates.



ITV decreased 2.29 percent after its total revenue for the first quarter edged down 1 percent.



Roche Holding declined 1.83 percent in Zurich after its Tecentriq immuno-oncology drug failed in a late-stage clinical trial.



Financial services company ING Groep rallied 1.32 percent in Amsterdam after its first-quarter net profit topped estimates.



France's industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in March, data published by the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday. Industrial production grew 2 percent in March from February, when it declined 1.7 percent. Output was forecast to climb 1 percent. This was the fastest growth since November, when it climbed 2.7 percent.



The French trade deficit declined more-than-expected in March, as exports rose faster than imports, figures from the customs office showed Wednesday. The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 5.4 billion in March from EUR 6.4 billion in February. Economists had expected the deficit to fall to EUR 6.0 billion.



France's current account deficit decreased in March from a month earlier, data from the Bank of France showed Wednesday. The current account deficit dropped to EUR 3.0 billion in March from EUR 3.5 billion in February.



China's inflation accelerated to a 3-month high in April, while factory gate inflation eased on weakening commodity prices, data published by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday. Inflation rose to 1.2 percent in April from 0.9 percent in March. Economists had forecast inflation to rise moderately to 1.1 percent.



Import prices in the U.S. rose by more than expected in the month of April, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday, with the increase partly reflecting a rebound in prices for fuel imports.



The Labor Department said import prices climbed by 0.5 percent in April after a revised 0.1 percent uptick in March. Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.2 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.



The report also said export prices edged up by 0.2 percent in April after inching up by a revised 0.1 percent in March. Export prices had been expected to creep up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.2 percent increase that had been reported for the previous month.



