Walker River Resources Corp.: Walker Updates Exploration at Lapon Canyon

Walker River Resources Corp. (TSX-V: WRR) ("Walker" or the "Company") is pleased to update its exploration program on the Lapon Canyon gold project, located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada.

The Lapon Project consists of 36 claims (720 acres) situated in the Wassuk Range, easily accessible by secondary state roads from the main highway (25 kilometres). A state grid power transmission line passes within three kilometres of the property.

Initial drilling on the property was carried out in 2015 and 2016. Highlights (previously announced in 2016) included RC drill hole LC 16-10 intersecting 77.62 g/t Au (uncut) over 12.2 meters; and 48.02 g/t (uncut) over 13.7 meters; RC drill hole LC 16-12 intersected 39.17 g/t Au (uncut) over 9.2 meters; among other significant results.

The drill program confirmed the potential for the emplacement of significant gold mineralization on the project.

Because of these significant drill results, the Company has now outlined an additional 20,000 feet of drilling. Drill access, drill road maintenance, and pad emplacement is presently underway, with the Notice Level Exploration Plan Surface Management Notice approved by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Drilling is scheduled to begin in June of this year.

The Lapon project is located within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 100 kilometre wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. Within this trend, numerous gold, silver, and copper mines are located, notably the historic Comstock Lode mines in Virginia City, the past producing Esmeralda/Aurora gold mine, with reported production of some one million ounces, as well as the Anaconda open pit copper mine in Yerington. Nevada Copper's new mine, Pumpkin Hollow, is also located within the Wasuk Range about 25 kilometres north of Lapon.

The Lapon project is cut by a series of steeply dipping cross fault structures cutting across the Walker trend, analogous to other cross fault structures responsible for many gold and base metal deposits in the world. These faults are heavily sheared and altered (sericite, iron oxides) with abundant silica. They vary in width from 60 to 300 meters. Four of these structures have been discovered at Lapon, and at least two can be traced for over four kilometers. Gold mineralization is located within en echelon structures within these faults. At least one of these shear zones, the Lapon Rose zone was the site of underground development, and shows a minimum strike length of 4 kilometers, has a width of over 60 meters and has a vertical extent of at least 650 meters.

Small scale high grade mining began on the project in 1914. Approximately 600 meters of drifts and raises were developed from two adits and a two-stamp mill was built. Further underground work was carried out on the Project in the following years, including the installation of a ball mill and milling facilities.

Finally, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chris Hobbs, CA, as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hobbs has worked with several public companies, accounting and securities firms in an accounting, management, directorship and CFO role in the past 20 years. Mr. Hobbs is a member of the Chartered Accountants of Ontario and holds a bachelor of business administration degree from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

E.Gauthier, Geol, Eng (OIQ) acts as the qualified person to the company and has approved the contents of this release.

