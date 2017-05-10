According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global concrete bonding agents marketis projected to grow to USD 3,777.9 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510005967/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global concrete bonding agents market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Concrete bonding agents are products used to enhance the joining of individual components of a concrete structure without using mechanical fasteners. They are mainly used in repair applications such as bonding of fresh concrete, sprayed concrete, cement repair mortar, and hardened concrete.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Based on the end-users, the report categorizes the global concrete bonding agents market into the following segments:

Building and construction

Road and infrastructure

Utility industries

Others

The top three revenue-generating end-user segments in the global concrete bonding agents market are discussed below:

Building and construction

"The building and construction sector constitutes the largest and fastest growing segment of the concrete bonding agent market, driven by the high level of repair and maintenance activities of existing infrastructuresays Mahitha Mallishetty, a lead analyst at Technavio for glass and ceramics research.

Users prefer to repair or restore old architecture using concrete adhesives as it is more cost-effective than constructing new structures. Further, rapid urbanization and growing population have created an increase in the construction of residential buildings, which also has a significant impact on the growth of the market.

Road and infrastructure

The concrete bonding agent market by the road and infrastructure segment is projected to be worth USD 968.6 million by 2021. Developed countries are the key end-users from the road and infrastructure segment since concrete is the preferred material for the construction of roads in these countries.

The need to maintain the quality of concrete-paved roads creates a high demand for concrete adhesives and concrete sealers. To cater to this demand, many cement and concrete vendors also have introduced effective products for the rapid maintenance and restoration of highways.

Utility industries

"The utility industries end-user segment includes public utility, industrial pavements, and water distribution industry. Concrete bonding agents are mainly utilized for the construction and maintenance of industrial pavements and damssays Mahitha.

Also, concrete is best suited for drainage and pollution control applications where it is mainly used in the construction of sewers and curvelets due to its performance, durability, and service life. This has led to the rise in the demand for concrete bonding agents such as concrete sealers for repair and maintenance purposes, especially in industrialized countries.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

BASF

Dow Chemical

Mapei

Saint-Gobain

Sika

Browse Related Reports:

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market 2017-2021

Global Flat Glass Market for Construction Industry 2017-2021

Global Antibacterial Glass Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like industrial gasesmetals and minerals, and olefins. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510005967/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com