Queros Capital Partners Plc - Notification Marketing Period

10 May 2017

GB00BV9G0J47

Queros Capital Partners PLC

("Queros" or "the Company")

Notification Marketing Period

Queros Capital Partners Plc, announces that the Company has entered into a marketing period commencing from today 10 May 2017 and ending on 24 May 2017, pursuant to which the Directors will announce the results of any aggregate Bond Placings.

The directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

