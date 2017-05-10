Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code

Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority)

Regulatory News:

Genkyotex (Paris:GKTX) (Brussels:GKTX):

Genkyotex Shares ISIN Code FR00011790542 Euronext Paris Bruxelles Date Number of shares

outstanding Number of voting rights April 30th, 2017 77,850,006 Theoretical voting rights (1): 77,850,006 Exercisable voting rights (2): 77,791,284

(1): In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

(2): Without taking into account shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

About Genkyotex

Genkyotex is the leading biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies. Listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels markets, Genkyotex is established in France and, via its GenKyoTex Suisse SA subsidiary, in Switzerland. A leader in NOX therapies, its unique therapeutic approach is based on a selective inhibition of NOX enzymes that amplify multiple disease processes such as fibrosis, inflammation, pain processing, cancer development, and neurodegeneration.

Genkyotex's platform enables the identification of orally available small-molecules that selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes. Genkyotex is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, GKT831, a NOX1 and NOX4 inhibitor, is expected to enter a phase II clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC, a fibrotic orphan disease) prior to the end of the second quarter of 2017. This product candidate may also be active in other fibrotic indications. Its second product candidate, GKT771, is a NOX1 inhibitor targeting multiple pathways in angiogenesis, pain processing, and inflammation, and is expected to enter a phase I clinical study during the second half of 2017.

Genkyotex also has a versatile platform well-suited to the development of various immunotherapies (Vaxiclase). A partnership covering the use of Vaxiclase as an antigen per se (GTL003) has been established with Serum Institute of India Ltd (Serum Institute), the world's largest producer of vaccine doses, for the development by Serum Institute of cellular multivalent combination vaccines against a variety of infectious diseases. This partnership could generate up to $57 million in future revenues for Genkyotex, before royalties on sales.

For further information, please go to www.genkyotex.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006163/en/

Contacts:

INVESTORS

NewCap

Dušan Orešanský, Tristan Roquet Montégon and Emmanuel Huynh

+33 1 44 71 94 92

genkyotex@newcap.eu

or

MEDIA

ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol, Simon Derbanne and Laetitia Abbar

+33 6 64 18 99 59

genkyotex@alizerp.com