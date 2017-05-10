sprite-preloader
10.05.2017 | 18:29
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Clearance and Visa Issued by the AMF on the Tender Offer for Euro Disney S.C.A. Shares

PARIS, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --This press release is distributed by EDL Holding Company, LLC; Euro Disney Investments S.A.S.; and EDL Corporation S.A.S. in accordance with the provisions of Articles 231-27, 1° and 2°, and 231-28 of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (the « AMF »).

In accordance with Article L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and of Article 231-23 of its general regulation, the AMF, pursuant to its clearance decision dated May 9, 2017 of the simplified cash tender offer initiated by EDL Holding Company, LLC; Euro Disney Investments S.A.S.; and EDL Corporation S.A.S. for the shares of the company Euro Disney S.C.A. (the "Offer"), has granted visa n° 17-186 dated May 9, 2017 on the offer document prepared by EDL Holding Company, LLC; Euro Disney Investments S.A.S.; and EDL Corporation S.A.S. (the "Offer Document").

The information relating to the legal, financial, accounting and other characteristics of EDL Holding Company, LLC; Euro Disney Investments S.A.S.; and EDL Corporation S.A.S., will be contained in a document made available on May 10, 2017 (the "Information Document").

Based on the indicative timetable contained in the Offer Document, the Offer is scheduled to be open from and including May 11, 2017 through June 8, 2017.

The Offer Document and the Information Document have been made available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and of Euro Disney S.C.A. (http://corporate.disneylandparis.com), on May 10, 2017. Copies of these documents may be obtained free of charge by simple request from :

EDL Corporation S.A.S.

BNP Paribas

1 rue de la Galmy

4 rue d'Antin

77700 Chessy

75002 Paris

Additional information regarding the Offer is available at www.eurodisney-opa.com

The Offer referred to in this press release is exclusively made in France, the United-Kingdom, the United States and in any jurisdiction legally permissible. The release, publication or distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by laws or regulations. Persons in such jurisdictions into which this press release is released, published or distributed must inform themselves about and comply with such laws or regulations.

Contacts:

Angela Bliss

David Jefferson

Brunswick Paris

Corporate Communications

Corporate Communications

Hugues Boeton

Angela.R.Bliss@disney.com

David.J.Jefferson@disney.com

TWDC@brunswickgroup.com

or +1 (818) 560-4107

or +1 (818) 560-4832

or +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83


© 2017 PR Newswire