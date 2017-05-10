Incorporation of new capacity to strengthen Oncodesign group's revenues and service offering

ONCODESIGN (Paris:ALONC) (FR0011766229 ALONC), a biotechnology company serving the pharmaceutical industry in the discovery of new therapeutic molecules to fight cancer and other serious illnesses with no known effective treatment, has announced the opening of a period of exclusive negotiations to acquire Bertin Pharma's service businesses in Metabolism, Pharmacokinetics, Bio-analysis and Translational Medicine. These activities in the fields of immunology and infectiology will be an ideal fit with Oncodesign group's current service offering.

The business portfolio under discussion has some 48 employees, with 2016 revenue of €5.3 million. It complements Oncodesign in many technological and regulatory areas and would contribute to the acceleration of Oncodesign group's 2017-2020 strategic plan for its service business.

This project, which has been the subject of an information and consultation process with employee representative bodies, could be completed in the summer of 2017. At present it is not certain that any agreement will be reached nor that the transaction will be completed. No further comment will be made until an agreement is finalized.

Founded over 20 years ago by Dr Philippe Genne, the Company's CEO and Chairman, Oncodesign is a biotechnology company that maximises the pharmaceutical industry's chances of success in discovering new therapeutic molecules to fight cancer and other serious illnesses with no known effective treatment. With its unique experience acquired by working with more than 600 clients, including the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, along with its comprehensive technological platform combining state-of-the-art medicinal chemistry, advanced animal modelling and medical imaging, Oncodesign is able to predict and identify, at a very early stage, each molecule's therapeutic usefulness and potential to become an effective drug. Applied to kinase inhibitors, which represent a market estimated at over $46 billion in 2016 and accounting for almost 25% of the pharmaceutical industry's R&D expenditure, Oncodesign's technology has already enabled the targeting of several promising molecules with substantial therapeutic potential, in oncology and elsewhere, along with partnerships with pharmaceutical groups such as Bristol-Myers Squibb and UCB. Oncodesign is based in Dijon, France, in the heart of the town's university and hospital hub, and within the Paris-Saclay cluster, Oncodesign has 165 employees and subsidiaries in Canada and the USA.

