Radiation Dose Management Market Worth 931.3 Million USD by 2022

According to a new market research report "Radiation Dose Management Market by Products & Services (Standalone, Integrated Solutions, Consulting Services), Application (Computed Tomography, Fluoroscopy, Mammography), End user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Settings) - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 42.0% from 2017 to 2022, to reach USD 931.3 Million by 2022 from USD 161.3 Million in 2017.

The report analyses and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The growing adoption of EHR systems, increasing initiatives for the implementation of health information exchanges (HIEs), growing awareness on radiation safety, increasing radiation exposure to patients, and increasing number of diagnostic imaging exams across the globe are other factors driving the growth of the Radiation Dose Management Market. However, the lack of in-house education and training on radiation dose management, lack of understanding amongst physicians and technologists towards dose optimization approaches, and low adoption of radiation dose management solutions in emerging countries are some of the factors restraining the growth of this market.

On the basis of products and services, the global Radiation Dose Management Market is broadly segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the global Radiation Dose Management Market in 2016 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the compliance achieved by integrating radiation dose tracking, monitoring, and analytics software with other systems such as EHR, PACS, and RIS to monitor, track, and archive the patient dose information and to improve patient safety.

Based on modality, the Radiation Dose Management Market is divided into four major segments-computed tomography, fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, radiography and mammography, and nuclear medicine. The computed tomography segment accounted for the largest share of the global Radiation Dose Management Market in 2016. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of CT examinations and the growing regulations regarding CT dose management across the globe.

The Radiation Dose Management Market is categorized into three segments based on end users, namely, hospitals, ambulatory care settings, and research institutions & academic medical centers. In 2016, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the global Radiation Dose Management Market, followed by ambulatory care settings and research institutions & academic medical centers.

In 2016, North America was the major market for radiation dose management, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. An alarming increase in patient radiation exposure, highly developed healthcare IT infrastructure, a number of healthcare reforms, advent of new technologies, and favorable regulatory compliance in the North American and European region has led to the major contribution of these regions to the global Radiation Dose Management Market.

Prominent players in this market are Bayer AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.S.), PACSHealth LLC (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Novarad Corporation (U.S.), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), AGFA Healthcare (Belgium), Sectra AB (Sweden), QAELUM N.V. (Belgium), Bracco Imaging S.p.A. (Italy), and Medsquare (France).

