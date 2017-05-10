

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based sandwich and coffee chain Pret A Manger is looking to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.



Private equity group Bridegpoint, which owns the fast food group, has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co., Jefferies Group LLC, Barclays Plc, Credit Suisse Group AG and Piper Jaffray Co. to advise it on the initial public offering, according to a report on Bloomberg.



The report says that Bridgepoint is seeking a valuation of over 1.5 billion pounds or about $1.9 billion based on publicly listed competitors like Starbucks and Shake Shack.



The report also claims that Bridgepoint been approached by bidders, including JAB Holding Co., to acquire Pret. However, no final decisions have been made regarding a listing or sale.



As of 2016-end, Pret operated 444 outlets worldwide, include 329 in the U.K., 74 in the U.S., 19 in Hong Kong, 19 in France, two in China and one in Dubai.



According to an October report from Allegra, the U.S. market for coffee-shop chains is set to reach $85 billion by 2025.



