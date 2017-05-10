

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla will start taking pre-orders for its solar roof tiles on Wednesday, Chief Executive Elon Musk said.



'Solar roof can be ordered for almost any country. Deployment this year in the US and overseas next year,' Elon Musk tweeted to his 8.6 million followers.



Meanwhile, only two of the four possible tile styles are being made available currently. The black glass smooth and textured versions are available for pre-order now, while Tuscan and French slate versions will be available to order 'in about six months', Musk said.



The tiles can be ordered from any country, 'deployment' for the U.S. will be made this year, while overseas deployment, including the U.K., will be next year, Musk said.



Tesla had unveiled its solar roof tiles last year, and they look similar to regular roof tiles buty have equivalent efficiency of traditional solar power gathering cell.



Although, Tesla has not disclosed any pricing details, the company says on its website that the product will offer a 'lower cost than a traditional roof when combined with projected utility bill savings.'



In November last year, Tesla completed its $2.6 billion acquisition of solar-power provider SolarCity Corp.



