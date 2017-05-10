

Shore Capital Group Limited



('Shore Capital' or the 'Company')



Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights



Shore Capital announces that it has today purchased for cancellation 320,000 of its ordinary shares of no par value ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of £2.40 per share.



Total Voting Rights



Following the transaction referred to above, the Company's issued share capital (excluding shares held as treasury shares) as at 10 May 2017 consists of 21,573,322 Ordinary Shares which equates to the total number of voting rights in the Company.



The above figure of 21,573,322 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.



The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.



