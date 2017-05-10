Comprehensive Global IoT in Industry Verticals Forecasts Report 2017 - 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "IoT in Industry Verticals Forecasts 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is poised to impact every industry. Those impacts will be quite profound in a few leading industries. These research findings provide data and forecasts for IoT across many different industry verticals.

The forecasts will provide the user with valuable estimations for adoption, usage, revenue, and more. Each forecast includes a working Excel document, allowing the user to easily input into their own models and projections.

Purchase of this report includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.

Key Topics Covered:



Industrial IoT 2017 - 2022 IoT in Healthcare 2017 - 2022 IoT in Agriculture 2017 - 2022 IoT in Automobiles 2016 - 2021 IoT in Nanotechnology 2017 - 2022 IoT in Industry Verticals 2017 - 2022 IoT in Smart Appliances 2017 - 2022 IoT in Semiconductors 2017 to 2022 IoT in Connected Home 2017 - 2022 IoT in Smart Workplace 2017 - 2022 IoT in CRE and Smart Buildings 2017 - 2022 IoT in Robotics and Teleoperation 2017 - 2022 IoT Real-time Data in Enterprise and Industrial IoT 2017 - 2022 IoT Real-time Data in Smart Cities, Buildings, and Homes 2017 - 2022

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/th5hjs/iot_in_industry

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716