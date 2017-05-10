NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- First American International Corp. (OTCQB: FAIT) (www.faib.com) (the "Company"), the holding company for First American International Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income available to shareholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 of $1.4 million. Earnings per share available to common shareholders were $0.63 per share, both basic and diluted.

Net Income and Results of Operations

The Company today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 of $1.4 million, or $0.63 per share, basic and diluted, after deduction of $203,000 in Troubled Asset Relief Program ("TARP") costs, comprised of preferred stock dividends of $85,000 and discount accretion of $118,000. This compares to net income of $530,000, or $0.24 per share, basic and diluted, for the quarter ended March 31, 2016, also after deduction of TARP dividends and discount accretion. The Company also reported a return on average assets of 0.66% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared to 0.30% for the same period in 2016 and a return on average equity of 9.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared to 3.99% for the same period in 2016.

The increase in earnings is due principally to a year-over-year increase in net interest income of $1.1 million, or 18.6%, an increase in non-interest income of $329,000, or 22.7%, and a decrease in provision for loan losses of $288,000, partially offset by a year-over-year increase in noninterest expenses of $334,000, or 5.9%.

"I continue to be pleased with our steady progress in growing core earnings, with net interest income being the highest quarterly amount in six years. Our financial performance reflects our team's ongoing efforts to successfully execute our business strategy of originating high quality loans, funded largely by retail deposits, and selling residential loans on the secondary market to manage balance sheet growth and generate fee income. I am cautiously optimistic that we can continue to grow quality earning assets, while controlling expense growth. This cautious optimism is tempered by the ongoing increase in competition, the uncertain impact interest rate changes will have on customer preferences, and the regulatory landscape," said Mark Ricca, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2017, before provision for loan losses, was $6.7 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 18.6%, from the prior year.

The increase in net interest income is attributable principally to an increase in average interest earning assets of $168.1 million, or 25.6%, from $655.7 million in 2016 to $823.8 million in 2017, driven largely by loan growth, partially offset by an increase in interest expense from an increase in average interest bearing liabilities of $149.5 million, or 31.5%, from $474.9 million in 2016 to $624.4 million. Net interest income was also negatively impacted by competitive pressures on loan pricing, combined with a rising deposit rate environment during the quarter which resulted in a 20 basis point decrease in net interest margin, from 3.46% for the three months ended March 31, 2016 to 3.26% for the same period in 2017.

Interest income increased by $1.6 million, or 23.0%, to $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2017 from $7.0 million in the same quarter in 2016. The yield earned on loans declined 25 basis points to 4.58% for the first quarter of 2017 from 4.83% in 2016. The decrease was principally due to the continued low interest rate environment and greater competition in the Bank's primary markets, resulting in the Bank originating new loans at lower rates than the existing portfolio. Average residential loans outstanding increased $107.8 million, or 35.8%, and average commercial real estate loans outstanding increased $58.0 million, or 26.8% when compared to the prior year quarter.

The average volume of securities decreased from $78.8 million in the first quarter of 2016 to $63.5 million in the first quarter of 2017. In the third quarter of 2016, the Bank sold securities with a book value of $11.3 million, resulting in a $292,000 pre-tax gain. Proceeds from this sale, as well as security repayments, were redeployed into higher yielding loans. The average yield on securities increased by 32 basis points to 2.65%, principally because management allowed lower yielding securities to mature while retaining more intermediate term securities with higher yields. The net effect of the decrease in volume and the increase in yield was a $37,000 decrease in interest and dividends earned on securities to $421,000 during the first quarter of 2017 compared to $458,000 in the prior year quarter.

Interest expense increased by $549,000, or 42.6%, during the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016. The average cost of deposits increased 14 basis points to 0.95% in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same quarter of 2016. This was largely due to an increase in both the volume and cost of certificates of deposit, resulting from a Chinese New Year campaign and greater competition during the recent quarter. The average balance of certificates of deposit, our highest cost deposit category, increased by $63.2 million, from $230.8 million in the first quarter of 2016 to $294.0 million in 2017. The average rate paid on certificates of deposit increased by 14 basis points from 1.09% in 2016 to 1.23% in 2017. The average balance of money market deposit accounts and savings increased by $42.4 million, from $120.6 million in 2016 to $163.0 million in 2017 with the average rate paid increasing from 0.29% to 0.49%.

Provision for Loan Losses

In the quarter ended March 31, 2017, the Company recorded a $79,000 provision for loan losses, which was attributable to the increase in the loan portfolio, compared to a provision for loan losses of $367,000 in the first quarter of 2016. Management believes the existing $9.3 million allowance at March 31, 2017 is appropriate. The allowance as a percentage of loans was 1.30% at March 31, 2017 compared to 1.69% at March 31, 2016. The reduction in the allowance as a percentage of total loans was due to a reduction in the level of non-performing loans, continued improvement in our historical loan loss experience, which is based upon the last twelve quarters of loan losses, a reduction in certain qualitative factors associated with a stronger risk management program and the improved economy, and a slight shift of the portfolio to lower risk residential loans. We remain focused on improving the quality of our assets.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, an increase of $329,000, or 22.7%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2016. The quarter-over-quarter increase is largely due to a volume-driven $166,000 increase in gains on sales of loans to third parties, from $23,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2016 to $189,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2017, and a volume-driven increase in the value of the Bank's mortgage servicing rights of $148,000, due primarily to the retention of servicing rights when the Bank sold $10.1 million of portfolio residential loans to a third party during the recent quarter, partially offset by a $79,000 decrease in investment and insurance product sales fees, from $201,000 to $122,000.

Non-interest Expenses

Non-interest expenses were $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 compared to $5.7 million in 2016, an increase of $334,000, or 5.9%. The increase is primarily due to volume-driven incentive compensation costs associated with the increase in residential loan originations combined with increased benefits costs and a greater emphasis on staff training, $364,000, and higher volume-driven data processing costs, $49,000, partially offset by decreases in occupancy, $31,000, office expenses, $45,000 and other professional fees, $22,000.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Assets

Total assets at March 31, 2017 were $850.3 million, an increase of $155.3 million, or 22.4%, versus March 31, 2016. Total loans receivable were $715.4 million, an increase of $170.3 million, or 31.2%, compared to last year. The increase is due primarily to a $118.5 million, or 36.6%, increase in 5/1 and 7/1 adjustable rate 1-4 family mortgage loans, at an average yield of 4.43%, combined with a $53.3 million, or 24.1%, increase in commercial mortgage loans at an average yield of 4.07%. Commercial mortgage loans generally have the interest rate fixed for 5 years.

Overnight investments increased by $3.8 million, or 8.4%, to $48.6 million, while investment securities decreased by $20.7 million, or 27.5%, to $54.7 million. In the third quarter of 2016, the Bank sold securities with a book value of $11.3 million and used the proceeds to fund loan growth. The increase in overnight investments is principally the result of a successful Chinese New Year certificate of deposit campaign during the first quarter of 2017. The Bank anticipates redeploying a portion of its overnight investments into new loan originations during the second quarter of 2017.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans declined by $47,000, or 1.5% at March 31, 2017 to $3.12 million, compared to $3.17 million one year earlier. However, total delinquent loans increased to $2.4 million at March 31, 2017, or 0.33% of the loan portfolio, compared to $1.6 million, or 0.30% of the portfolio at March 31, 2016. The Company monitors delinquent loans closely and continues to work on improving asset quality on an overall basis. The allowance for loan losses was $9.3 million, or 1.30% of total loans at March 31, 2017, compared to $9.2 million, or 1.69%, at March 31, 2016.

Deposits

Deposits increased by $104.2 million, or 20.8%, from $501.6 million at March 31, 2016 to $605.8 million at March 31, 2017 and were utilized to fund loan portfolio growth. Certificates of deposit were $306.9 million, an increase of $53.3 million, or 21.0%, over the same period. Savings and money market accounts increased $41.1 million, or 34.9%, while demand deposits increased $8.5 million, or 6.7%, when comparing March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2016. NOW accounts increased $1.3 million, or 45.8%.

Borrowings

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") Borrowings increased by $43.0 million, or 38.4% to $155.0 million, $42.0 million of which occurred during the third quarter of 2016, partially offset by two borrowings which matured and were paid off during the fourth quarter of 2016 and first quarter of 2017 in the amounts of $2.0 million and $1.0 million, respectively. The $42.0 million of borrowings were for original three to five year terms at an effective average cost of 1.49% and were used to supplement retail deposits to support loan growth. Total FHLBNY Borrowings at March 31, 2017 mainly consist of borrowings with remaining average terms of two to four years. Recent borrowings have been at slightly higher rates than deposits to help provide a cost-effective source of funding and to help the Bank manage interest rate risk. The remaining borrowings of $7.2 million consist of the Company's trust preferred securities transaction originated in 2004.

Stockholders' Equity

Stockholders' equity was $74.3 million, or 8.73% of total assets, at March 31, 2017, a $5.6 million, or 8.2%, increase from March 31, 2016. The increase was due mainly to the retention of net income.

About First American International Corp

First American International Corp. is the holding company for First American International Bank, a community development financial institution ("CDFI") and a minority depository institution ("MDI") with eight full service branches, including offering consumer and business banking and loan products and services, and non-deposit insured investment products and services, serving principally the Chinese-American communities in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn in New York City.

See accompanying unaudited financial data tables for additional information.

The information contained herein is intended to provide the reader with historical information about the financial results of First American International Corp. It is not intended to provide forward looking statements or projections of future results. A variety of factors could cause actual results and experiences to differ materially from historical results and anticipated results based on historical results.

First American International Corp. Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Balance Sheet Items 3/31/2017 3/31/2016 ------------ ------------ Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks - noninterest bearing $ 4,917 $ 5,324 Due from banks - interest bearing 48,579 44,828 Federal funds sold 66 948 ------------ ------------ Total cash and cash equivalents 53,562 51,100 Time deposits with banks 3,797 3,947 Securities Securities available for sale 26,387 47,874 Securities held to maturity 28,352 27,611 ------------ ------------ Total securities 54,739 75,485 Loans Loans held for sale 1,939 982 Real estate - residential 442,461 323,995 Real estate - commercial 274,686 221,375 Commercial and industrial 1,062 227 Consumer and installment 369 383 Unearned loan fees (3,141) (850) ------------ ------------ Loans receivable, gross 715,437 545,130 Allowance for loan losses (9,329) (9,223) ------------ ------------ Loans, net 706,108 535,907 Bank premises and equipment 6,933 7,070 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7,776 5,839 Accrued interest receivable 2,766 2,387 Mortgage servicing rights 7,129 7,351 Other assets 5,523 4,889 ------------ ------------ Total Assets $ 850,272 $ 694,957 ============ ============ Demand deposits $ 135,592 $ 127,086 NOW accounts 4,233 2,903 Money market and savings 159,118 117,980 Certificates of deposit 306,895 253,591 ------------ ------------ Total deposits 605,838 501,560 Borrowings 155,000 112,000 Junior subordinated debentures 7,217 7,217 Accrued interest payable 1,649 1,173 Accounts payable and other liabilities 6,299 4,365 ------------ ------------ Total Liabilities 776,003 626,315 Stockholders' equity 74,269 68,642 ------------ ------------ Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 850,272 $ 694,957 ============ ============ First American International Corp. Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ in thousands except per share data) Summary Income Statement For the Quarter Ended -------------------------- 3/31/2017 3/31/2016 ------------ ------------ Interest income Real estate - residential $ 4,695 $ 3,530 Real estate - commercial 3,085 2,745 Other 777 680 ------------ ------------ Total Interest income 8,557 6,955 Interest expense Interest-bearing core deposits 201 87 Interest-bearing certificates of deposit 902 627 Interest on borrowings 737 576 ------------ ------------ Total Interest expense 1,839 1,290 ------------ ------------ Net interest income 6,718 5,665 Provision for loan losses 79 367 ------------ ------------ Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,639 5,298 Non-interest income 1,778 1,449 Non-interest expenses 5,999 5,665 ------------ ------------ Income before income taxes 2,418 1,081 Provision for income taxes 827 354 ------------ ------------ Net income $ 1,591 $ 728 ============ ============ Less: Preferred stock dividends and discount accretion (203) (198) ------------ ------------ Net income available to shareholders $ 1,388 $ 530 ============ ============ For the Quarter Ended -------------------------- 3/31/2017 3/31/2016 ------------ ------------ Performance Ratios Return on average assets 0.66% 0.30% Return on average common equity 9.63% 3.99% Average interest earning assets/bearing liabilities 133.5% 140.1% Net interest rate spread 2.98% 3.16% Net interest margin 3.26% 3.46% Yield on loans 4.58% 4.83% Average cost of deposits 0.95% 0.81% Net interest income after provision/total expense 110.66% 93.51% Non-interest income to total revenue 17.21% 17.24% Non-interest expense to total revenue 58.05% 67.42% Non-interest expense to average assets 2.85% 3.25% Net Worth and Asset Quality Ratios Average total equity to average total assets 8.78% 9.90% Total equity to assets end of period 8.73% 9.88% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.37% 0.81% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.44% 0.58% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.30% 1.69% Allowance for loan losses to NPLs 299.10% 291.32% Capital, Book Value and Earnings Per Share Total risk based capital ratio (Bank) 15.76% 17.22% Tier 1 risk based capital (Bank) 14.51% 15.95% Leverage ratio (Bank) 9.55% 10.90% Book value per share basic $ 26.26 $ 23.97 Diluted EPS available to common shareholders $ 0.63 $ 0.24

