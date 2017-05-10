

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a modest loss after reaching new highs in the previous session. The weak performance of index heavyweight Roche weighed on the overall market.



Investors were in a cautious mood after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly fired Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey, saying he mishandled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails last year. Markets on Wall Street struggled as investors wait to see what the fallout will be from the move.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.26 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,089.80. The Swiss Leader Index slipped 0.04 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.20. percent.



Index heavyweight Roche dropped 1.8 percent after its Tecentriq immuno-oncology drug failed in a late-stage clinical trial. Nestlé also finished lower by 0.3 percent, but Novartis rose 0.3 percent.



Swiss Life weakened by 1.9 percent after it reported results for the first quarter.



Swiss Re fell 0.6 percent due to weakness in shares of its German competitor Hannover Re, which warned of 'soft market conditions.'



Sika declined 0.8 percent and Givaudan surrendered 0.7 percent. LafargeHolcim fell 0.5 percent after a weak report from German competitor HeidelbergCement.



Adecco advanced 1.0 percent, adding to its gains from the previous day after it reported well-received quarterly figures.



Credit Suisse and UBS increased by 0.6 percent each and Julius Baer gained 1.9 percent.



