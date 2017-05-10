Global Rat Model Market to Reach $845 Million by 2025 - Rising Production of Conditioned Rats for Behavioral Studies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Rat Model Market, 2014-2025" report to their offering.

The global rat model market is expected to reach USD 845.0 million by 2025. As of 2016, outbred type of rat model is commonly utilized for research and educational activities within the healthcare domain. However, advancement in production technologies is expected to boost growth of knockout and conditioned rats.



The production technologies for aforementioned type of model are recent in nature and can be traced back to 2008, post the development of mobile DNA technology. The first knockout model was introduced in 2009 using Zinc Finger Nuclease (ZFN) method, which led to an advancement in the field of rat models. Other tools for genetic editing are Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR), homologous recombination, and N-ethyl-N-nitrosourea (ENU) mutagenesis.



Furthermore, supportive infrastructure and technology coupled with growing incidence of chronic conditions & genetic mutation amongst human species are expected to extend higher applicability for research purposes, thereby boosting growth.

Rising production of conditioned rats for behavioral studies and growing R&D within neurological application is expected to support lucrative growth of rat model. Other application expected to support growth include cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, obesity, and renal disorders.



Companies Mentioned



Charles River Laboratories (CRL)

Envigo/Harlan Laboratories, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

genOway S.A.

Javier Labs

Transpogen Biopharmaceutical, Inc.

Transviragen, Inc.

Biomedical Research Models, Inc

Covance

Horizon Discovery Group Plc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Rat Model Market Variables, Trends, & Scope



4 Rat Model Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5 Rat Model Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Rat Model Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Rat Model Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



8 Rat Model Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



9 Rat Model Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Type, Technology, Service, End-use and Application



10 Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qbh86f/rat_model_market

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716