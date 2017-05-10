Technavio analysts forecast the global robotics system integration marketto grow to USD 3,310.8 million by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 12% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study by Technavio on the global robotics system integration market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the application (material handling, welding, and assembly line) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The Americas is the leading regional segment of the robotics system integration market, projected to generate both the highest revenue and the maximum incremental growth over the forecast period. The use of robotics in both discrete and process industries in the US is pushing market vendors to increase their productivity, thereby driving its growth.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global robotics system integration market:

"Technological advancements in robotic science is expected to cause swift adoption of system integration robotics in industries to automate their manual processes and increase their production efficiency and optimize costssays Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for robotics research.

Rapid changes in market dynamics and intense competition among vendors is causing a surge in the adoption of technologies such as automation and robotics, which can optimize production procedures and reduce reliance on heavy automation and manual labor. Integrated robotic systems are proficient in various applications such as welding and soldering, painting, assembly and disassembly, cutting, milling, and other functions.

A collaborative robot, or a co-bot, is a robot that works collaboratively with humans without physical separation. These co-bots, apart from enhancing safety, also possess properties such as compactness, light weight and dexterity, integrated sensors, and vision systems. Co-bots will witness major applications in ergonomically challenging tasks in automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing sectors. With the increase in adoption of co-bots, robot system integrators will see lucrative business opportunities, especially from small, fast-growing companies with budget constraints.

"Vendors in the market are focusing on the development of simulation software for programming robots that are up-to-date and include features that make customization of the programming environmentsays Raghav.

ABB, one of the market vendors, offers a software development kit that can be used for developing add-ons for its simulation and programming tool RobotStudio and its control software RobotWare. To ensure greater flexibility and convenience in the programming of industrial robots, vendors allow that other OEMs and system integrators use their native proprietary software to program robot controllers.

