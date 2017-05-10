Pioneering solar PV manufacturer SolarWorld AG is insolvent. The company announced today it is "over-indebted" and would immediately file an application for insolvency.

Citing "ongoing price distortions" within the market and "no longer a positive forecast for the future" SolarWorld AG is filing for bankruptcy.

In a short statement released today, the company said that it is unable to meet its debt obligations.

The statement continued that the subsidiaries of SolarWorld AG will be assessed as to whether they can continue as an ongoing concern.

Frank Asbeck, SolarWorld's bellicose founder ...

