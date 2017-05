WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Crocs (CROX) have shown a substantial move to the upside during trading on Wednesday, spiking by 17.6 percent. Earlier in the session, Crocs reached a two-month intraday high.



The rally by Crocs comes after the shoemaker reported first quarter results that beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



