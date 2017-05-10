USPTO Notice of Allowance received for patent related to specific route of administration for Livatag® provides protection of related claims until 2032

Regulatory News:

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases, in particular in oncology, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a patent application covering the specific route of administration for Livatag®, which is currently in a phase III clinical trial (ReLive) for the second-line treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (primary liver cancer).

Livatag® (doxorubicin Transdrug™) is based on an innovative technology allowing the formulation of doxorubicin (a chemotherapeutic agent) within nanoparticles composed of polyalkylcyanoacrylate, cyclodextrin, and poloxamer. This nanoparticle formulation provides new and promising properties, including overcoming the mechanisms of chemoresistance developed by tumor cells that affect the efficacy of chemotherapy agents.

"The United States represents a significant target market for Livatag®. This new U.S. patent significantly strengthens our Livatag® intellectual property portfolio, and enhances the value of this late-stage product candidate. We look forward to the availability of data from our ReLive trial in mid-2017," said Judith Greciet, CEO of Onxeo.

The new patent provides protection of the associated claims in the U.S. until 2032, and is in addition to the previously issued patents for the same patent family in other major territories, such as Europe and Japan. An additional patent family has also been filed based on a specific composition of Livatag® nanoparticles that, if granted, would extend the patent protection of Livatag® to 2036.

About Onxeo

Onxeo is a biotechnology company developing innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases in oncology, driven by high therapeutic demand in one of the fastest growing segments of the pharmaceutical industry.

Onxeo's objective is to become a major international player in the field of rare cancers. Its growth strategy is founded on the development of innovative, effective, and safe drugs based on breakthrough technologies that can make a real difference in the treatment of orphan oncology diseases and considerably improve the quality of life of patients affected by rare or resistant cancers.

Onxeo's comprehensive portfolio features a broad orphan oncology pipeline, with 3 major products in several on-going preclinical and clinical programs, alone or in combination for various cancer indications.

The Company is headquartered in Paris, France with offices in Copenhagen and in New York, and has approximately 60 employees. Onxeo is listed on Euronext in Paris, France and Nasdaq Copenhagen, Denmark (Ticker: ONXEO, ISIN Code: FR0010095596).

Learn more by visiting www.onxeo.com

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the 2016 Reference Document filed with the AMF on April 24, 2017, which is available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) or on the company's website (www.onxeo.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006211/en/

