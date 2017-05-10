PARSIPPANY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Paul Sullivan, Vice President of International Business Development at Acrow Bridge, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, took part in EXIM Bank's Annual Conference in Washington, DC on April 6, 2017. The event offered an opportunity for attendees from around the world to meet U.S. exporters, representatives of financial institutions, foreign trade partners and government officials.

Sullivan spoke during a breakout session on export opportunities in Sub-Saharan Africa that discussed the potential of the region for U.S. companies. Panelists representing small and medium-sized U.S. companies shared their experiences with exporting to the region and the role of EXIM Bank in supporting their projects.

"Access to financing and credit guarantees made available through EXIM Bank has been and continues to be a key element in supporting exports, opening markets, creating U.S. jobs and deepening U.S.-Africa relations," said Sullivan. "Acrow Bridge is proud to work with EXIM Bank in supporting infrastructure development in Africa, from the delivery and installation of the Acrow bridges to local skills capacity building through the training of African engineers and technicians in the assembly and installation of these critical infrastructure assets."

The panel was moderated by EXIM's Rick Angiuoni, Director of Africa, and Ben Todd, Business Develop Specialist-Africa. Sullivan's co-panelists included Patrick Hennelly, President, Weldy Lamont Associates, Inc.; Kusum Kavia, President, Combustion Associates Inc.; Margaret MacLean, President, MacLean Power Systems; and Guillermo Rapaport, Executive Vice-President, Amer-Con Corporation.

About Acrow Bridge

Acrow Bridge has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a full line of modular steel bridging solutions for vehicle, rail, vessel, military and pedestrian use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 80 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

