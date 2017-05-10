Global Water-Soluble Polymers Market 2017-2021: Growing Shale Gas Industry / Growing Demand for Flocculants & Coagulants / Increasing Water Treatment Industry in Asia-Pacific - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

One of the major drivers of the water-soluble polymers market is the US shale gas drilling. The guar gum, among other water-soluble polymers, is largely used in hydraulic fracturing. The rise in its demand has significantly increased the prices of guar gum. The market is also driven by the growing water treatment industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

The growing investments by big players like BASF, CNPC, and Beijing Hengju are expected to boost the market. However, fluctuating raw material prices, along with the rising environmental concerns, can restrain the market growth. Recent research and development in making bio-based acrylamide can be an opportunity for the future growth of the market.



Polyacrylamide, among other water-soluble polymers, is the largest and fastest-growing market, mainly due to its application in water treatment and the petroleum industry. Guar gum, which is produced in Asia, is the second major market, with India and Pakistan being the leading producers.



Asia-Pacific accounts for a majority of the water-soluble polymers market, with XX% of the total market size. China is the leading and fastest-growing market regarding value and consumption. Europe is the second biggest market, followed by North America.



Some of the major companies are:



AkzoNobel

Arkema

BASF

Beijing Hengju Chemical

CP Kelco

DuPont

Gantrade

Gelita AG

Kemira Oyj

