

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following yesterday's auction of $24 billion worth of three-year notes, the Treasury Department sold $23 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday, attracting slightly below average demand.



The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.400 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.33.



The Treasury sold $20 billion worth of ten-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 2.332 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.



Finishing off this week's series of long-term securities auctions, the Treasury is due to sell $15 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.



