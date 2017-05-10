TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF)(TSX: ELF.PR.F)(TSX: ELF.PR.G)(TSX: ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:

Amount of Class Record Date Payable Date Dividend First Preference Shares, Series 1 July 4, 2017 July 17, 2017 $0.33125 First Preference Shares, Series 2 July 4, 2017 July 17, 2017 $0.296875 First Preference Shares, Series 3 July 4, 2017 July 17, 2017 $0.34375 Series A Preference Shares July 4, 2017 July 17, 2017 $0.125 Common Shares July 4, 2017 July 17, 2017 $1.25

E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

Contacts:

Richard B. Carty

Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

(416) 947-2578

(416) 362-2592 (FAX)



