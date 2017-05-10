Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Ford Sinclair / Key word(s): Miscellaneous European Mediscience Awards 2017 Shortlist announced 10-May-2017 / 17:55 GMT/BST *European Mediscience Awards 2017 Shortlist announced* Congratulations to the following companies who have been shortlisted for the European Mediscience Awards 2017. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on 15 June 2017. The European Mediscience Awards is the largest annual gathering of private and publicly quoted healthcare, biotech and life science companies in Europe. The event brings together the best of European mediscience companies to celebrate achievement and recognise success in the healthcare sector. It is attended by over 500 quoted and private European life science companies and their corporate advisers, analysts, fund managers, commentators and peers. The Awards are sponsored by Stifel and the ceremony is taking place at The Brewery, Chiswell Street EC1. *BEST COMMUNICATION AWARD* Sponsored by | Consilium Strategic Communications [1] - Clinigen Group plc - Genmab A/S - Horizon Discovery Group plc - MorphoSys AG *BREAKTHROUGH OF THE YEAR AWARD* Sponsored by | Zeus Capital [2] - Amryt Pharma plc - Erytech Pharma SA - Hutchison China MediTech Ltd - Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA *BEST TECHNOLOGY AWARD* Sponsored by | MC Services AG [3] - Allergy Therapeutics plc - ANGLE plc - Avacta Group plc - MaxCyte Inc. *MEDISCIENCE MEDIA COMMENTATOR OF THE YEAR AWARD* Sponsored by | Instinctif Partners [4] - Julia Bradshaw/The Telegraph - John Carroll/Endpoints News - Clive Cookson/Financial Times - Team at Labiotech.eu *CAPITAL MARKET TRANSACTION OF THE YEAR AWARD* Sponsored by | RBC Capital Markets [5] - Amryt Pharma plc - Pharming Group NV - Syncona Ltd - Verona Pharma plc *MOST SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTION TO THE MEDISCIENCE SECTOR AWARD* Sponsored by | Shore Capital [6] - Steve Bates OBE/BIA - Dr. Rudi Pauwels/Biocartis SA - Sir Gregory Winter CBE FRS FMedSci/Master of Trinity College, Cambridge - Neil Woodford CBE/Woodford Investment Management *CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR AWARD* Sponsored by | Panmure Gordon [7] - Jean-Paul Clozel/Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Christian Hogg/Hutchison China MediTech Ltd - Dr. Werner Lanthaler/Evotec AG - Simon Moroney/MorphoSys AG *THE EMERGING STAR AWARD* Sponsored by | Peel Hunt [8] - AiCuris GmbH & Co. KG - Artios Pharma Ltd - Blue Earth Diagnostics Ltd - Crescendo Biologics Ltd - F-star Biotechnology Ltd - Immunocore Ltd - PsiOxus Therapeutics Ltd - Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd *COMPANY OF THE YEAR AWARD* Sponsored by | Northland Capital Partners [9] - Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc - Evotec AG - Hutchison China MediTech Ltd - *Ends.* *Notes for editors.* You can follow the Mediscience Awards @EuroMed_Awards MediscienceAwards to hear the latest news on the awards. *About the Mediscience Awards* The European Mediscience Awards is now in its 16th year, having been held every year since inception in 2002. Mediscience is a global business and the European Mediscience Awards is the major event in the mediscience calendar bringing together the best of European Mediscience companies to celebrate achievement and recognise success Europe-wide. *About Ford Sinclair* Ford Sinclair are the organisers of the Mediscience Awards as well as being founders and organisers of the PLC Awards, the UK Private Business Awards, the AIM Awards and the UK Tech Awards. Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. (END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2017 12:56 ET (16:56 GMT)