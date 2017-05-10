sprite-preloader
10.05.2017

Telenor: New members of the Board of Directors of Telenor ASA

(Fornebu, 10 May 2017) The Corporate Assembly has elected Grethe Viksaas and Joergen Kildahl as new members of the Board of Directors of Telenor ASA. The new directors will succeed Siri Beate Hatlen, Ashok Vaswani, Regi Aalstad and Dag Opedal, who has been relieved of their duties.

 
Grethe Viksaas was born in Norway in 1958 and lives in Oslo. Ms. Viksaas has had a long career in Northern European managed services provider Basefarm AS - first as founder, CEO and from 2016 as working chair. Prior to her career in Basefarm, Viksaas served as CEO for SOL System AS and Infostream ASP. Viksaas has experience from numerous board positions, including Zenitel Group, and Inmeta-Crayon. She currently serves on the boards of Norsk Regnesentral and IKT-Norge, as well as various startup companies. Ms. Viksaas has a master's degree in computer science from the University of Oslo.
 
Joergen Kildahl was born in Norway in 1963 and lives in Düsseldorf, Germany. He is currently serving on the Board of Directors of Höegh LNG and eSmart Systems. Kildahl has previously served as a member of the Board of Management in E.ON SE, and as an Executive Vice President in Statkraft. He has also been a partner in the PR consulting group Geelmuyden Kiese. Kildahl holds a business degree (siviloekonom) and a MBA in Finance from the NHH Norwegian School of Economics in Bergen. 
 
After these changes the Board of Directors of Telenor ASA consists of:
  • Gunn Wærsted (chairperson)
  • Jacob Aqraou
  • Sally Davis
  • Jon Erik Reinhardsen
  • Grethe Viksaas
  • Joergen Kildahl
  • Brit Østby Fredriksen (acting employee representative)
  • Åse Selfjord (employee representative)
  • Harald Stavn (employee representative)
The Nomination Committee aims to propose the election of an additional new Director to the Telenor ASA Board. Such proposal will be made during the fall of 2017.
 
 

Contact:
Severin Roald
SVP Corporate Communications
Telenor Group

Mobile: +47 920 30 033




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Telenor via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)