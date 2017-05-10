Trans World Corporation (OTCQB:TWOC) announced today that it will discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 in a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM ET.

The dial-in numbers are:

Live Participant Dial-In (Toll Free): 877-407-9037 Live Participant Dial-In (International): 201-493-6738

The conference call will also be webcast live. To listen to the call, please go to the Investor Relations section of Trans World's website at www.transwc.com, or click on the following link: http://transwc.equisolvewebcast.com/q1-2017

About Trans World Corporation

Trans World Corporation, founded in 1993, is a publicly-traded, US corporation with all of its gaming and hotel operations in Europe. Additional information about TWC can be found on the Company's website at www.transwc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006263/en/

Contacts:

Trans World Corporation

Jill Yarussi, Manager of Communications

jyarussi@transwc.com