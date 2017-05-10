Recent changes to eating habits and preferences, along with an increased focus on health, are driving the Japanese food and beverage industry. Details on these developments and more can be found on BizVibe. BizVibe is the world's smartest B2B marketplaceand allows users to discover high quality leads, contact prospects, and source quotes. Register today to connect with over seven million companies around the globe.

New trends and challenges bringing change to Japanese F&B market

Consumer tastes in Japan are shifting. While the older population prefers a traditional Japanese diet, younger consumers are beginning to eat more Western cuisine. A growing emphasis on health is also affecting the types of food popular in the market. Additionally, there is an increasing demand for easy meals, driven by changing work habits and an aging population.

The combined food retail and food service market is approaching USD 600 billion in value. According to a report from the European Commission, Japanese consumer spending on food fell by 32.6% from 2012 to 2015, which is in line with the decrease in total consumer spending. The country's food imports were over 10 times greater than its imports in 2014, and recent natural disasters have increased this disparity. Because of this immense reliance on imports, Japan's government has made it a goal to be 45% self-sufficient in terms of food by 2025.

Most popular Japanese food trends hitting the market

Japan's food and beverage industry loves to experiment with flavor and form. Consumers have come to expect strange and creative takes on traditional items, giving rise to things such as eel-flavored ice cream or curry donuts.

There are several new and interesting food trends currently taking root in Japan. Among them are Ibérico tonkatsu (a luxurious type of pork, breaded and deep-fried), sake jelly (either shaken and drunk from a can, or eaten with a spoon), and the practice of adding sake to instant noodles. There are also some overarching trends, such as the country's growing demand for functional foods and beverages.

Snacks market in Japan grows as public habits change

Japan has a very diverse array of snack foods, both savory and sweet. Despite this, snacking has traditionally not been as popular in the country as it is in the West. This is now beginning to change, however, thanks to a combination of evolving habits and marketing efforts by Japanese snack companies.

As Japanese consumers begin to adopt more Western habits and foods, the popularity of snacks is rising. It is also becoming more common to drink at home rather than going out, in order to save money. This is leading to greater demand for snacks to eat with alcohol. Additionally, snack manufacturers have been working to improve the public perception of snacks, as health-conscious consumers are more likely to purchase snacks if they are seen as healthy. Japan's snack industry is currently worth approximately USD 11.4 billion.

