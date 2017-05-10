Technavio market research analysts forecast the global activated carbon market to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006025/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global activated carbon market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global activated carbon marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists powdered activated carbon and granular activated carbon as the two major product segments, of which the powdered activated carbon segment accounted for more than 55% of the market share in 2016.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global activated carbon market:

Increased need for purification

High demand for powdered activated carbon

Mercury emission control

Increased need for purification

Applications of activated carbon vary for different end-user segments. It is mainly used as an adsorbent to remove contaminants and impurities. Water and air purification are the major applications driving the market. Growing industrialization has led to an increased concern towards safe drinking water, which has led to a rise in the use of activated carbon in purification processes. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has enforced Disinfection By-Products (DBP) rules focusing mainly on public water systems to reduce disinfection byproducts from drinking water. This has been widely adopted across the globe, which has triggered the need for water purification in industrial nations.

"Apart from the purification of water, activated carbon is also used as adsorbents in other applications based on the end-product. For instance, in food and beverage production it is used for removing flavors, aromatic substance, and colors from products. Also in pharmaceutical companies, it is used to purify the ingredients used for making medicines," says Mahitha Mallishetty, a lead analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research.

High demand for powdered activated carbon

The main difference between granular activated carbon and powdered activated carbon is the particle size it adsorbs. Powdered activated carbon is growing fast in the global activated carbon market. For instance, the demand for powdered activated carbon in the US increased after the conception of Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) in 2011, due to the rise in the use of activated carbon injection (ACI) systems.

In ACI systems, powdered activated carbon is used in the purification process, which is a more effective method. Cost-benefit ratio for companies has been increased due to the use of ACI systems. The high adsorption capacity of powdered activated carbon is replacing the use of granular activated carbon in many applications due to its high degree of microporosity.

Mercury emission control

Coal-fired plants are major sources of mercury emission. Increased demand for activated carbon is due to stringent water and air pollution regulations. Industrial adoption of products such as powdered activated carbon for mercury removal in air purification process has also increased the demand for activated carbon. For instance, the US EPA enforced MATS in 2011.

These standards drastically reduced the mercury emission from coal-fired power plants, industrial boilers, and other sources. Mercury is a toxic metal, and it is difficult to remove from natural gas. If natural gas is not processed properly, even a small amount of mercury will form amalgams with the metals it touches causing corrosion and leading to a catastrophic loss to the plant.

"Carbon is fused with metals that will react with mercury to increase the effectiveness of activated carbon. Thus, mercury emission control in industries is driving the growth of the global activated carbon market," says Mahitha.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Magnetic Materials Market 2017-2021

Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Market 2017-2021

Global Aluminum Welding Wires Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like specialty chemicalsglass and ceramics, and olefins. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006025/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com