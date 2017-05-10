SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces the filing of a securities class action lawsuit against Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. ("Synchronoss" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SNCR). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between December 6, 2016 and April 26, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the June 30, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The Complaint states that during the Class Period, Synchronoss made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company would not be able to meet the revenue guidance provided to investors; that Synchronoss would need to revise its prior guidance; and that as a result of the above, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When this news was announced, Synchronoss' stock price lowered materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

