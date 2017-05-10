Microsoft announces new tools and services to help developers modernize existing apps and build more intelligent ones, on every platform, for every platform

SEATTLE, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Satya Nadella, Scott Guthrie and Harry Shum welcomed thousands of developers to Seattle for Build 2017 - Microsoft's annual developer conference. During his opening keynote Nadella announced that Windows had reached 500 million Windows 10 monthly active devices and noted how - together - Windows, Microsoft Office and Microsoft Azure offer developers more than a billion opportunities to connect their innovations with Microsoft customers. Microsoft also announced new Azure data and cloud services to help developers quickly modernize their existing apps, new AI and Azure services that allow any developer to more easily build intelligent apps, with understanding and natural user interaction capabilities, and showcased new data, IoT edge and AI services built for a future with an intelligent cloud and intelligent edge.

"In a world of near infinite compute power and an exponential growth in data, we are focused on empowering every developer to build applications for this new era of intelligent cloud and intelligent edge," said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft.

A vision for more intelligence - from the cloud to the edge

Our world is overloaded with information, every minute, and yet it is in this very information - data - that opportunities and insights abound. To help customers realize these opportunities, Microsoft shared an early peek into innovations it is bringing to bear to help every person and organization achieve more. In support of this vision Microsoft announced the following:

A preview of Azure IoT Edge, technology that extends the intelligence - and other benefits - of cloud computing to edge devices.

technology that extends the intelligence - and other benefits - of cloud computing to edge devices. Extensions to the Microsoft Graph to combine insights from the world of work with device insights and contextual awareness of the physical world.

to combine insights from the world of work with device insights and contextual awareness of the physical world. Technology that will allow you to search the real world in the same way you search the digital world, helping to keep your data safe and secure while making you more productive.

The cloud for every developer, and tooling to target any platform and device

Microsoft showcased how it is meeting developers where they are, and helping them be more successful, with new Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio services and tools to help modernize existing applications and quickly build intelligent apps for all major platforms:

Introducing Azure Cosmos DB , built from the ground up to power planet-scale cloud services and data-intensive applications - from IoT to AI to mobile - with incredible performance, fault tolerance and support for every type of data, including graph. It is the industry's first globally distributed, multimodel database service to deliver horizontal scale with guaranteed uptime, throughput, consistency and single-digit millisecond latency at the 99th percentile. Developers get incredible flexibility with the only schema-free database service, with support for popular NoSQL APIs, that also offers five well-defined consistency choices while auto-indexing all your data.

, built from the ground up to power planet-scale cloud services and data-intensive applications - from IoT to AI to mobile - with incredible performance, fault tolerance and support for every type of data, including graph. It is Developers get incredible flexibility with the only schema-free database service, with support for popular NoSQL APIs, that also offers five well-defined consistency choices while auto-indexing all your data. New MySQL- and PostgreSQL-managed services that join Azure SQL Database to give developers expanded choice and flexibility on a service platform that delivers high availability and scalability, with minimal downtime, and data retention and recovery.

and that join Azure SQL Database to give developers expanded choice and flexibility on a service platform that delivers high availability and scalability, with minimal downtime, and data retention and recovery. An early preview of Microsoft's new database migration services , which will allow Oracle and SQL Server customers to more easily move their data and quickly modernize their apps.

, which will allow Oracle and SQL Server customers to more easily move their data and quickly modernize their apps. Azure SQL Database improvements :

A new Managed Instance private preview , which offers customers SQL Server instance-level compatibility and makes it even easier for organizations to migrate existing SQL Server apps to Azure SQL Database.

, which offers customers SQL Server instance-level compatibility and makes it even easier for organizations to migrate existing SQL Server apps to Azure SQL Database.

General availability of Threat Detection and preview of Graph support.

and preview of support. General availability of Visual Studio 2017 for Mac , which enables developers to work seamlessly across Windows and Mac environments with full support for mobile, web and cloud workloads, and previews of Docker tools, Azure Functions and Xamarin.IoT support.

, which enables developers to work seamlessly across Windows and Mac environments with full support for mobile, web and cloud workloads, and previews of Docker tools, Azure Functions and Xamarin.IoT support. Support for containers of nearly every type, on every platform, with the general availability of Windows Server Containers support in Azure Service Fabric , with Visual Studio tooling, and a preview of the ability to use Docker Compose support for Service Fabric to deploy containerized apps to Service Fabric - enabling developers to deliver mission-critical, scalable apps and services.

, with Visual Studio tooling, and a preview of the ability to use to deploy containerized apps to Service Fabric - enabling developers to deliver mission-critical, scalable apps and services. DocuSign supports a rapidly growing customer base of 300,000 companies and more than 200 million users across 188 countries. The company today announced Microsoft Azure is its preferred cloud for global expansion, starting in Canada . DocuSign uses Azure SQL Database to process enormous volumes of digital transactions.

For more information on these announcements, visit: https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/new-innovations-at-microsoft-build-2017-helping-developers-achieve-more/

New developer on-ramps to the world's largest productivity platform

With more than 100 million monthly commercial active users, Office 365 is where the world works. Today Microsoft announced plans to better connect developers with Office 365 customers around the globe:

Any developer can now publish for Microsoft Teams , the new chat-based workspace in Office 365. Coming soon, apps in Teams will be more discoverable for end users through a new app experience . Developers can also add new capabilities to Teams apps, including third-party notifications in the activity feed, Compose Extensions and Actionable Messages.

, the new chat-based workspace in Office 365. Coming soon, apps in Teams will be more discoverable for end users through . Developers can also add new capabilities to Teams apps, including third-party notifications in the activity feed, Compose Extensions and Actionable Messages. Microsoft also made new Microsoft Graph APIs available to developers, including APIs from SharePoint and Planner. The Microsoft Graph gives developers access to Office 365 data and intelligence and helps connect the dots between people, conversations, projects, schedules, processes and content. These insights help developers build smarter apps, enabling smarter ways to work.

available to developers, including APIs from SharePoint and Planner. The Microsoft Graph gives developers access to Office 365 data and intelligence and helps connect the dots between people, conversations, projects, schedules, processes and content. These insights help developers build smarter apps, enabling smarter ways to work. Developers and ISVs who host their production SaaS applications on Microsoft Azure and sign up through the Azure website can now have their apps' data and workflow automatically extended to authorized Office 365 customers through standard connectors for PowerApps and Microsoft Flow. To help ISVs expand their business even further, Microsoft is also providing additional incentives to its sales force when they jointly co-sell eligible SaaS apps and services to enterprise customers.

AI to augment the capabilities of every developer, organization, platform and person

Microsoft also highlighted its vision to amplify human ingenuity with intelligent technology, bringing AI to every developer through the unique combination of the Microsoft cloud and AI. New cognitive services, platform innovations in the Microsoft Bot Framework, advances in deep learning tools, continued infusion of AI into the company's products and services, and intelligent insights offered through the Microsoft Graph unlock this opportunity for developers and new growth scenarios for businesses. New announcements included the following:

The company added new services to the industry's broadest offering of cognitive services and now 29 services for developers, with unique customization options. That enables developers to infuse off-the-shelf or custom intelligence capabilities such as vision, speech, language, knowledge and search into their app and bot experiences in any scenario. New services include Bing Custom Search, Custom Vision Service, Custom Decision Service and Video Indexer . A new PowerPoint add-in called Presentation Translator , which leverages Microsoft's Translation APIs, was featured, allowing real-time translation to multiple languages during any presentation. The new Cognitive Services Labs were also launched, enabling developers to experiment with new services, such as a Gesture API , still in the early stages of development.

and . A new PowerPoint add-in called , which leverages Microsoft's Translation APIs, was featured, allowing real-time translation to multiple languages during any presentation. The were also launched, enabling developers to experiment with new services, such as a , still in the early stages of development. Using the new adaptive cards supported by the Microsoft Bot Framework , developers can write cards once that look great across multiple apps and platforms. Using the Bot Framework, developers can also now publish to new channels including Bing, Cortana and Skype for Business, and implement Microsoft's payment request API for fast and easy checkout in their bots.

, developers can write cards once that look great across multiple apps and platforms. Using the Bot Framework, developers can also now publish to new channels including Bing, Cortana and Skype for Business, and implement Microsoft's payment request API for fast and easy checkout in their bots. Azure Batch AI Training is a new Azure offering, available in private preview only, that will allow developers and data scientists to configure an environment with parameters and run their models against multiple CPUs, multiple GPUs and eventually field-programmable gate arrays.

is a new Azure offering, available in private preview only, that will allow developers and data scientists to configure an environment with parameters and run their models against multiple CPUs, multiple GPUs and eventually field-programmable gate arrays. In addition to Harman Kardon's Invoke intelligent speaker with Cortana, partnerships were also signed with HP on devices and Intel on reference platforms to deliver Cortana-enabled devices.

Invoke intelligent speaker with Cortana, to deliver Cortana-enabled devices. The Cortana Skills Kit is now in public preview. Developers can build skills for Cortana by creating a bot and publishing it to the new Cortana channel of the Bot Framework. This is available across Windows 10, Android, iOS and the new Cortana-powered Harman Kardon Invoke speaker. The Cortana Skills kit is currently available in the U.S. only.

Developers can build skills for Cortana by creating a bot and publishing it to the new Cortana channel of the Bot Framework. This is available across Windows 10, Android, iOS and the new Cortana-powered Harman Kardon Invoke speaker. The Cortana Skills kit is currently available in the U.S. only. A demonstration was provided on how multiple Microsoft products and services, including Dynamics 365, Office 365, Microsoft Teams, Cortana Skills, Microsoft Graph and Sentiment Analysis, will be integrated into Tact, the sales experience platform that turns any connected device into a AI-powered virtual sales assistant, later this year.

