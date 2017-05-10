The market for filter plates and membranes is quickly evolving as a result of new technologies and treatments that are increasing the quality of treatment and processing, especially for the purpose of wastewater treatment and increasing potable water availability. Infiniti Research expects this market to experience significant growth over the near future as these innovations are introduced and adopted.

Infiniti Research recently completed an assessment of the global market for filter plates and membranes in order to determine the size, growth rate, and future prospects of the market for a leading manufacturer of extruded and pressed thermoplastic materials for various industries.

Market Trends

An Israeli-American team of researchers from Ben-Guiron University of the Negev (BGU) and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) recently created filter membranes that are significantly more effective at removing viruses from treated municipal wastewater that is used for drinking in cities where water tends to be scarce. These ultrafiltration membranes are treated with a special hydrogel coating-called zwitterionic polymer hydrogel-that repels viruses, preventing them from passing through. This results in increased removal of waterborne viruses that tend to be found in municipal wastewater, including adenovirus and human norovirus. This development is expected to improve the efficacy of water treatment and increase the availability of potable water in vulnerable regions.

Market Opportunities

The development and introduction of innovative technologies, treatments, and methods in the filter plates and membranes market will increase competition and change market standards and customer expectations. Market intelligence is a highly beneficial resource that allows companies to keep up with the evolving market, monitor product developments and trends, and identify their major competition.

In their latest assessment of the market for filter plates and membranes, Infiniti Research's analysts were tasked with helping the client gain a thorough understanding of the current and future market scenario and with providing an in-depth analysis of market trends, growth drivers, and the impact of key challenges on the market size. In just six weeks, the client gained a clear understanding of the target segment, the target regions, and the competitive landscape for the filter plates and membranes market.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. With 13 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

