10.05.2017 | 20:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Echocardiography Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2021: Emergence of 5D Imaging Technology Expanding Echocardiography Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Echocardiography Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global echocardiography market to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Echocardiography Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, the growing technological advancements are expected to fuel the global echocardiography market growth. Vendors are increasingly focusing on developing new advanced echocardiography systems with advanced features for providing better diagnostic images of the heart by using ultrasound waves. For instance, Toshiba Medical Systems is offering Aplio i-series ultrasound system, which is used for cardiac application to diagnose or evaluate the condition of the heart. Aplio i-series uses ultra-high frequency linear transducer parallel signal processing to handle extremely large volumes of data at high speed. Also, vendors are focusing on the development of advanced image-capable echocardiography with the use of an injectable suspension.

Key Market Trends:

  • Growing demand for handheld or portable echocardiography devices
  • Growing use of AFI with echocardiography
  • Increasing guidelines likely to fuel market growth
  • Emergence of 5D imaging technology expanding echocardiography applications

Key vendors

  • GE Healthcare
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Toshiba Medical Systems

Other prominent vendors

  • Bay Labs
  • Biosense Webster
  • Boston Scientific
  • Bracco Imaging
  • Carestream Health
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

PART 07: Market segmentation by technology

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-users

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

PART 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mhpwq3/global

