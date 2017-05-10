Global Echocardiography Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2021: Emergence of 5D Imaging Technology Expanding Echocardiography Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global echocardiography market to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Echocardiography Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, the growing technological advancements are expected to fuel the global echocardiography market growth. Vendors are increasingly focusing on developing new advanced echocardiography systems with advanced features for providing better diagnostic images of the heart by using ultrasound waves. For instance, Toshiba Medical Systems is offering Aplio i-series ultrasound system, which is used for cardiac application to diagnose or evaluate the condition of the heart. Aplio i-series uses ultra-high frequency linear transducer parallel signal processing to handle extremely large volumes of data at high speed. Also, vendors are focusing on the development of advanced image-capable echocardiography with the use of an injectable suspension.

Growing demand for handheld or portable echocardiography devices



Growing use of AFI with echocardiography



Increasing guidelines likely to fuel market growth



Emergence of 5D imaging technology expanding echocardiography applications

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems



Bay Labs

Biosense Webster

Boston Scientific

Bracco Imaging

Carestream Health

