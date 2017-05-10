The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 10.05.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 10.05.2017



ISIN Name



AU000000APN4 APN NEWS + MEDIA LTD

CA07813ZBM55 SPARKLE ASSETS

US67091K2033 NUVERRA ENVIRONM. SOL.

US69562K1007 PAIN THERAPEUTICS DL-,001

US82735Q1022 SILVER BAY REALTY TRUST