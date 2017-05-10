The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 10.05.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 10.05.2017
ISIN Name
AU000000APN4 APN NEWS + MEDIA LTD
CA07813ZBM55 SPARKLE ASSETS
US67091K2033 NUVERRA ENVIRONM. SOL.
US69562K1007 PAIN THERAPEUTICS DL-,001
US82735Q1022 SILVER BAY REALTY TRUST
