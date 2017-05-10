MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Emerillon Capital and Sanderling Ventures announced they are joining forces to finance PreciThera Inc, an emerging Montreal based precision medicine company dedicated to the design and the development of innovative biological agents for the treatment of orphan diseases. PreciThera was recently founded by two internationally renowned scientists and successful entrepreneurs, Drs. Philippe Crine and Susan Schiavi. This initial financing is aimed at launching the company and securing a significant Series A round with several top tier Canadian and foreign investors.

"At Sanderling, we believe that Precision Medicine represents significant opportunity to develop better medicines for patients who, up until now, had very limited options" said Dr. Pierre Beauparlant, Venture Partner at Sanderling Ventures. He added. "PreciThera can count on the drug development team of our portfolio company, Therillia Development Company Inc. to complement the expertise of its founders and rapidly advance its program".

"While PreciThera is at an earlier stage that we typically invest in, we decided to support the founders of the company right at its inception, as they have impressive track records of having brought to the market very successful therapies. This is in line with our philosophy of patient capital intended to initiate and create value in innovative projects, with the goal of being an integral part of the innovation ecosystem." said Dr. Nicola Urbani, Investment Director at Emerillon Capital.

"We are extremely pleased and grateful to Emerillon and Sanderling for having provided seed funding to PreciThera. We take this initial investment as a sign of confidence from investors in PreciThera's precision medicine approach to drug development. The support of the Therillia team is particularly appreciated at this early stage of the company as it will help us reach our initial milestones in a timely fashion. "said Dr. Philippe Crine, CEO of PreciThera.

About Emerillon Capital

Based in Montreal, Emerillon Capital is a venture capital fund dedicated to investing and supporting companies with strong technological expertise that are positioned in sectors with strong growth potential. It aims to accelerate commercial start-up and support their expansion. Emerillon Capital invests primarily in Canada. By leveraging the network of CIC Capital, the Canadian subsidiary of CM-CIC Investissement, its lead sponsor, Emerillon Capital offers entrepreneurs a gateway to support their development projects in Europe. For more information, visit www.emerilloncapital.com/en/

About Sanderling Ventures

Founded in 1979, Sanderling Ventures is amongst the oldest and most established North American venture firms focused exclusively on biomedical investing. We invest in therapeutics, medical devices and information health. Sanderling has consistently high rates of return across multiple vintage years with multiple top quartile funds.

In Canada, Sanderling utilizes Therillia Development Co., a Sanderling portfolio company based in Montreal, to manage the development of therapeutic assets held by other Sanderling portfolio companies. This model of "active management" utilizes the expertise of Therillia's seasoned drug development team and has been successful in advancing multiple projects in a cost-effective manner. For more information, visit www.sanderling.com.

