Global Scotch Whisky Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.35% by 2021: Increase in Demand for Premium Scotch whisky - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Scotch Whisky Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global scotch whisky market to grow at a CAGR of 2.35% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Scotch Whisky Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in demand for premium scotch whisky. The growth of the Scotch whisky market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing demand for premium whiskey and the changing perception of Scotch whisky among consumers. Blended Scotch whisky has the majority market share globally. The increase in disposable income, especially in emerging countries, has increased the affordability of such products among consumers.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is premiumization. Premiumization is a critical driver for the spirit category and for Scotch whisky. Consumers consider whiskey to be an affordable luxury. Due to this, manufacturers are launching more premium and super-premium products to meet the demand. Mature markets such as the US and France are still driven by premiumization. In China, despite the ban on gifting luxury goods, including premium whiskey, Diageo's super-premium brand Johnnie Walker Blue Label reported an increase over the past few years.
Key vendors
- Bacardi
- Beam Suntory
- Diageo
- Pernod Ricard
- William Grant & Sons
Other prominent vendors
- Aceo
- Ben Nevis Distillery
- Brown-Forman
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Key leading countries
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bpjztl/global_scotch
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716