Global Scotch Whisky Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.35% by 2021: Increase in Demand for Premium Scotch whisky - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Scotch Whisky Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global scotch whisky market to grow at a CAGR of 2.35% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Scotch Whisky Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in demand for premium scotch whisky. The growth of the Scotch whisky market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing demand for premium whiskey and the changing perception of Scotch whisky among consumers. Blended Scotch whisky has the majority market share globally. The increase in disposable income, especially in emerging countries, has increased the affordability of such products among consumers.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is premiumization. Premiumization is a critical driver for the spirit category and for Scotch whisky. Consumers consider whiskey to be an affordable luxury. Due to this, manufacturers are launching more premium and super-premium products to meet the demand. Mature markets such as the US and France are still driven by premiumization. In China, despite the ban on gifting luxury goods, including premium whiskey, Diageo's super-premium brand Johnnie Walker Blue Label reported an increase over the past few years.

Key vendors



Bacardi

Beam Suntory

Diageo

Pernod Ricard

William Grant & Sons



Other prominent vendors



Aceo

Ben Nevis Distillery

Brown-Forman

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product type



PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bpjztl/global_scotch

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716