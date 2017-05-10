TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF)(TSX: ELF.PR.F)(TSX: ELF.PR.G)(TSX: ELF.PR.H) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2017:

Votes % of Votes % of Director Nominee For Votes Cast Withheld Votes Cast J. Christopher Barron 3,766,659 98.63 52,474 1.37 James F. Billett 3,765,187 98.59 53,946 1.41 Michael J. Cooper 3,712,285 97.20 106,848 2.80 William J. Corcoran 3,714,083 97.25 105,050 2.75 Duncan N.R. Jackman 3,696,842 96.80 122,291 3.20 The Hon. Henry N.R. Jackman 3,696,775 96.80 122,358 3.20 R.B. Matthews 3,766,884 98.63 52,249 1.37 Clive P. Rowe 3,695,985 96.78 123,148 3.22 Mark M. Taylor 3,697,454 96.81 121,679 3.19

