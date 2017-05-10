Technavio market research analysts forecast the alcohol beverages market in the USto grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006125/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the alcohol beverages market in the US from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the alcohol beverages market in the USmarketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists beer, wine, spirits, and RTD, as the four major product segments, of which the beer segment accounted for close to 80% of the market share in 2016.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the alcohol beverages market in the US:

Multiple uses of alcohol

Growing online sales

Merger and acquisition

Multiple uses of alcohol

Studies have shown that moderate consumption of some alcohol drinks helps to improve health issues. For instance, moderate consumption of wine can increase the average lifespan as compared to other drinks. Red wine can also reduce the cholesterol level and protect the heart from various diseases, because of the presence of anti-oxidants that prevent heart strokes by burning the fat in the arteries. Red wine is also used for personal grooming such as skin nourishment and anti-aging. It removes acne and helps the skin look younger. It also stimulates hair growth.

Brandy has similar properties like wine. It helps to reduce cholesterol levels in the heart and plaque build-up in the arteries. It also reduces the inflammation level in cardiovascular systems that helps to lower the blood pressure. It also has anti-aging properties and helps to fight cancer and to reduce cough and cold. Similarly, numerous benefits can be listed for moderate and controlled consumption of beer and whisky.

Growing online sales

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for alcoholic beveragesresearch, "The internet is becoming a popular tool for sales and marketing activities in the alcohol beverage industry. It was the fastest-growing retail channel for alcohol sales in 2015. Online retailing has helped smaller business units like craft beer and craft spirits to expose their brands to a larger consumer base."

The popularity of e-commerce-based retail and delivery systems like Drizly, MiniBar, Thristie, Drinkln, and other similar e-commerce websites is gaining mainly due to increasing availability of craft brands. However, vendors cannot sell alcohol beverages lawfully through the internet, unless they obtain a license to do so. To resolve this issue, the e-commerce sector needs to work with brick-and-mortar retail stores to verify the legal age for purchasing alcohol through an ID which is created, before the product is delivered.

The penetration of the internet in the US and hectic lifestyles of consumers are driving the market. Manufacturers are pushing the channel by coming up with offers such as free delivery, on bulk purchases, and incentives like cashbacks to attract consumers towards the channel.

Merger and acquisition

The recent years have seen several M&As that involved big brands. Low-interest rate, increasing consumption rate especially in the wine segment, and consolidation among distributors have been the key reasons promoting M&As. Other reasons that are increasing the number of merger and acquisitions are that it M&As help in expanding the product portfolio of the company and increase its consumer base. Collaboration has led vendors to focus better on product innovation and increase their profit margins.

"Bigger brands are acquiring breweries to introduce craft beer products and expand their product portfolio because consumers are showing greater interest in craft beer than traditional beer. Similarly, in other segments, companies are acquiring smaller distilleries and wineries to expand their product segments and introduce craft spirits," says Manjunath.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Organic Wine Market 2017-2021

Global Scotch Whisky Market 2017-2021

Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like foodfood service, and non-alcoholic beverages. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006125/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com